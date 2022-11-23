3 Manchester United Players who could benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract through a mutual agreement on Tuesday (22 November).

In an official statement, the Red Devils stated:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford."

The Portugal international joined the Manchester outfit for his second spell during the 2021 summer window. He played 40 Premier League games after rejoining the Red Devils, registering 19 goals and three assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo publicly criticized the Manchester United owners, the club hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag in a recent interview with Piers Morgan. The interview is believed to be the reason behind the club's decision to terminate the Portuguese's contract.

On that note, here's a list of three Manchester United players who could benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

#1 Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial could benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Anthony Martial joined the Red Devils from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window of 2015. He has played 180 Premier League games for the Red Devils so far, registering 58 goals and 28 assists. Martial won the 'Manchester United Player of the Season' award for the 2019-20 season.

The Frenchman has struggled with his game time after Ronaldo's arrival. He has started just four Premier League games since the start of last season. However, with Ronaldo leaving the club, Martial could re-establish himself among the regulars in the Red Devils squad.

#2 Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Gernancho is one to watch for future

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho is considered among the most promising players in the Premier League. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has already played eight senior games (in all competitions) for the Red Devils this season, registering two goals and two assists.

Ten Hag could offer him more opportunities in upcoming games in the absence of Ronaldo. Fans could see him establish himself among the key members of the squad in the coming months.

#3 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes could return to his best now

Bruno Fernandes is another Manchester United player who could benefit from Ronaldo's departure.

The Portugal international's goal contribution dropped massively following Ronaldo's arrival at the club in the summer of 2021. He registered 19 goal contributions in 49 Premier League games since the start of last season, which is significantly less than his goal contribution of 45 in 51 games before Ronaldo's arrival.

With his countryman no longer in the picture now, Fernandes could return to his best again.

