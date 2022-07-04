3 Manchester United players who can revive their careers under Erik ten Hag

A new dawn awaits for Manchester United under newly-appointed boss Erik ten Hag. A group of players returned to training last week ahead of pre-season, which begins on July 12 when the Red Devils face Liverpool in Bangkok.

United players were below par last season, barring a couple of standout performers. Hence, pre-season will be important for players to prove their mettle going into the new season. It will also allow their Dutch manager to implement his playing style and pick the best performers in the team.

Overall, the United squad does have players with great potential. On that note, let's take a look at three players who can revive their careers under Ten Hag.

#3. Luke Shaw

THE UNITED WAY @TheUnitedWay777

For me the most frustrating player in the team. Has the talent but doesn't either trust in his ability or holds back.



#MUFC Its make or break for Luke Shaw at Manchester United this season. Hes been here for 7+ years and only shown glimpses of what hes capable of.

Manchester United are close to completing a deal for 21-year-old left Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Ten Hag is a huge admirer of his fellow countrymen and the left-back is clearly a position in which he identified the club needed to strengthen. This signing signals a possible end for Alex Telles or Luke Shaw's time at the club.

Shaw does have the ability to be a brilliant defender as was proven in the 2020-21 season. United signed Telles in October 2020 but the Brazilian spent the majority of the first seasons on the bench due to Shaw's excellent form. He also started for England ahead of Ben Chilwell at Euro 2020 last summer.

With Malacia joining the club, the risk of competition may motivate Shaw as it did with Telles.

#2. Anthony Martial

Z @zeeshanxz | Anthony Martial has seriously impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff at Manchester United over the last few days. | Anthony Martial has seriously impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff at Manchester United over the last few days. 🚨| Anthony Martial has seriously impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff at Manchester United over the last few days.

Anthony Martial ended last season on loan in Spain at Sevilla. After the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, Martial's displeasure at the lack of game time grew manyfold and he ended up wanting to leave the club.

Signed as a teenager from Ligue 1 in 2016, there were huge expectations surrounding Martial's signing at United. He started off on a bright note but began to fade under Jose Mourinho's reign.

The Frenchman refound his scoring touch in the 2019-20 campaign, where he netted 25 goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It is now being reported that Martial has impressed new boss Ten Hag in training. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford as the only two options to play the number nine role at Old Trafford, Martial might get playing time on the pitch this season.

#1.Marcus Rashford

Breaking The Lines @BTLvid A man known to be meticulous and demanding tactically, physically & mentally, Erik ten Hag could take Marcus Rashford from the annus horribilis he has endured to potentially getting back to the undroppable spot he had with England and Manchester United. breakingthelines.com/player-stories… A man known to be meticulous and demanding tactically, physically & mentally, Erik ten Hag could take Marcus Rashford from the annus horribilis he has endured to potentially getting back to the undroppable spot he had with England and Manchester United. breakingthelines.com/player-stories… https://t.co/pS7CvaXwmY

Marcus Rashford endured a poor campaign last season. Manchester United's academy graduate suffered from poor form and his confidence also took a hit towards the end of the season. Since breaking into the first team in the 2015-16 season, last campaign was the first time Rashford struggled to produce impactful performances.

The English forward has been a great servant for Manchester United and there is hope in the fanbase that he will be able to regain his form under Ten Hag. The Dutch boss has good experience of improving young forwards at Ajax. Rashford possesses tremendous ability and talent but will have to earn a spot in the side as he found it difficult to start regularly last season.

One of Rashford's main qualities is his lightning pace and getting in behind defenders. He could be an important player for Ten Hag at Manchester United.

