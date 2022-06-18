3 Manchester United players who deserve a chance in pre-season

Manchester United are yet to make a signing in this transfer window. Given the poor campaign the club endured last season, one would expect them to be aggressive in making additions to the squad.

If United fail to make the required signings, Erik ten Hag will have to look at the players he currently has at his disposal to deliver. While it is still early days in the transfer window, the lack of activity will have concerned fans.

We look at three players who deserve a chance to be involved in pre-season, which starts next month.

1. Donny Van De Beek

More on Donny and Man Utd plans: Erik ten Hag has Donny van de Beek in his plans for next season, as things stand. Been told he’s now expected to play a role in Manchester United team.More on Donny and Man Utd plans: youtu.be/1sm64gchYDY Erik ten Hag has Donny van de Beek in his plans for next season, as things stand. Been told he’s now expected to play a role in Manchester United team. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC📲 More on Donny and Man Utd plans: youtu.be/1sm64gchYDY https://t.co/dttvDLXRgv

The midfield is a department that Ten Hag needs to fix as it is, arguably, the most important area in the team. If the midfield delivers, the team is likely to perform. Donny van de Beek has suffered from mismanagement and failed promises at Manchester United. The former Ajax midfielder has not been given a clear run in the side since signing in August of 2020.

Whenever the Dutchman has featured, he has shown promise in the number 6 or 8 role. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though, seemed to view him as a number 10, where Bruno Fernandes was deployed.

Fernandes put in good performances for most of Solskajer's reign and it was an almost impossible task for Van De Beek to dislodge him. Ten Hag has worked with the Dutchman previously at Ajax. This means there is a good chance he will feature for Ten Hag in the upcoming season.

Van De Beek deserves a chance to play for Manchester United in pre-season as Ten Hag will get an opportunity to identify the best position for him in the Dutch coach's system.

2. Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo signed for Manchester United in the January window last year in a deal for £40 million.

This youngster's potential was evident in his second appearance for Manchester United, where he scored a fantastic header against AC Milan. Diallo would go on to join Rangers on loan in January and managed three goals in 10 appearances.

Ten Hag has a good reputation while working with young wingers and developing them. Examples include the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Anthony. Fans will hope the Dutchman can have a similar effect on Diallo's development.

3. James Garner

The top-flight awaits. James Garner’s Championship season by numbers (44 games):1,201 passes completed88 chances created82 tackles won81% pass accuracy63 interceptions51 fouls drawn49 blocks49 shots24 aerial duels won18 successful take-ons8 assists4 goalsThe top-flight awaits. James Garner’s Championship season by numbers (44 games):1,201 passes completed88 chances created82 tackles won81% pass accuracy63 interceptions51 fouls drawn49 blocks49 shots24 aerial duels won18 successful take-ons8 assists4 goalsThe top-flight awaits. ✨✨ https://t.co/4cBlaBbrcv

James Garner enjoyed a terrific loan spell with Nottingham Forest last time out. The 21-year-old played a pivotal role in securing promotion to the Premier League for Forest.

This was Garner's most effective season yet as he contributed with eight assists and four goals. As a deep-lying midfielder, these stats are impressive. The youngster has also proved that he meets the physical requirements to play in midfield.

The Championship is one of the most aggressive and physical leagues in world football. The fact Garner was able to establish himself as a regular starter for Forest will have impressed Manchester United.

There are holes in United's midfield and Garner should be given a chance in pre-season to impress Ten Hag as a reward for his consistent performances.

Manchester United may feel it would be beneficial for Garner to play at Forest for another season as the side will feature in the Premier League next season. Nonetheless, Ten Hag should give Garner a run of games in pre-season.

