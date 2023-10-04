3 Manchester United players who should be dropped out of the starting XI

A poor start in a nutshell can best describe Manchester United's 2023-24 campaign so far, having lost six games across all competitions. The Red Devils are currently ranked 10th in the Premier League table, having registered only nine points from seven league games. Similarly, they are the bottom team in the Group A standings of the UEFA Champions League, having lost their opening two games.

However, it can be noted that while the squad has been negatively affected by the injuries of players like Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez, there's an urgent need for the team's result to improve. In the last few weeks, Erik ten Hag has come under fire from supporters calling for his dismissal while others have blamed the club's erratic performance on the club owners.

While there are a lot of crises going on in the club currently, there are a decent number of Manchester United first-team players that should be dropped. The above can be attributed to their weak performances in their respective positions.

Hence, this article will evaluate three Manchester United players that should be dropped out of the starting XI.

#3 Victor Lindelof

The consistent fitness concern of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane who are the club's designated center-back pairing granted Victor Lindelof the chance to feature regularly at centre-back.

However, the Swedish international has not been able to fulfill the defensive mandate of the club in recent weeks as he has been caught out of position on numerous occasions. Some of his personal errors have made the Red Devils concede goals.

Even if the club's lack of defensive solidity could be blamed on the entire defense, the same treatment that was issued to Harry Maguire when he performed poorly should be issued to Lindelof.

#2 Marcus Rashford

At the start of the campaign, Red Devils supporters had expected that the Englishman would be the game-changer in attack. But Rashford has sadly been extremely poor in attack in recent months.

His shortage of form has drastically decreased the quality of the attack, which has had a gloomy impact on the attack. Hence, there's a need for the manager to give opportunities to other promising left-wingers in the squad.

#1 Andre Onana

Replacing a top-level goalkeeper such as David de Gea requires a lot of maturity and mastery. However, Onana has been under intense criticism for his personal goalkeeping errors that have robbed the Red Devils of crucial points in recent months.

While it would be unfair to entirely blame the Cameroonian for the erratic defensive performance of the team, there's an urgent need for the club to replace him with Altay Bayindir. While unfortunate, this will relieve Onana of some pressure and motivate him to come back stronger.