3 Manchester United players in recent memory who became instant hits

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Feature
1.79K   //    22 Jul 2018, 12:47 IST

Leicester City v Manchester United - The FA Community Shield
These three prospered in their first season with Manchester United

In football, the greatest teams in the world have built solid legacies around the big time players that have passed through their ranks. In English football, there is no better representation of this fact than Manchester United.

The 20-time English champions have one of the best youth academies in the world and over the years fans have seen the very best in the business don the famous red jersey for the club.

United have been at the top for the better part of the last two decades. Part of this consistency has been Sir. Alex Ferguson's influence and philosophy. He is the one who gave an opportunity to future United legends such as David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is not easy for new players to come into the Premier League and perform at the highest level. The pressure of from the United supporters is immense but these three players quickly settled into the team and became sensations.


#3 Anthony Martial


Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League
Martial showed Liverpool defenders a clean pair of heels on his debut

The young French striker's ability and transfer from Monaco to Manchester United in 2015 was a bit of a mystery. The then United manager Louis Van Gaal teased the media about the acquisition of a new striker.

It was expected that it would be a big name signing. On deadline day, it was announced that United had signed a 19-year-old striker for a whopping 36 million pounds. This was a record transfer fee for a teenager at the time.

This drew a lot of criticism from the media and various quarters and he was not expected to make any kind of significant impact on the big stage. Any doubts over his ability were quashed on September 12, 2015.

Martial scored a sumptuous goal in on his debut against Liverpool. Barely a week later, he scored two goals as United won 3-2 against Southampton in the Premier League. At the end of the season, he finished as United's top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions.



1 / 3 NEXT
