3 Manchester United players Jose Mourinho should axe in this transfer window

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.34K // 25 Jul 2018, 18:30 IST

A Man Utd training session

20 time English champions Manchester United are seemingly still transitioning five seasons after legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson called it quits on his coaching career.

After a turbulent time for his replacement David Moyes, they called upon the services of experienced manager Louis Van Gaal. The Dutchman introduced a culture of negative footballing tactics that is still evident in United's game today.

Under Ferguson, United could line up with seven defensive minded outfield players against an attacking team like Arsenal and still get a win.

Jose Mourinho, a proven winner, took over the mandate to change the fortunes of the club. Now in his third season, United fans will want their insatiable appetite for a Premier League trophy satisfied.

Mourinho has won the UEFA Europa League, Carabao Cup and FA Community Shield for United so far. Last season, United finished second in the league behind neighbours Manchester City. According to Mourinho, this was progress on top of reaching the FA Cup final. Pressure is on on him to deliver what the board and fans really want.

To do so, he must find the best possible players in the transfer market. Also, he should be willing to let go of some players who have underperformed under him.

Mourinho should also crack the whip on those players that have not shown strong commitment to his project of making United great again. These three players should be sold before the close of the transfer window so the team can make progressive strides.

#3 Phil Jones

Jones has been vulnerable in big matches

The English centre back has been a valuable asset for Manchester United in the last half decade. He is still only 26 years old, but with good experience playing at the highest levels. Jones has seen his form and performance dip in the course of the last year.

United has had defensive problems since Ferguson's retirement. While Chris Smalling has shown some promise, Jones has stagnated and should be the first candidate among the central defenders to be axed.

Given Mourinho is in the market for an efficient centre back, he should consider letting Jones go. As a big club, United need to compete against the very best teams domestically and on the continent.

Jones is not up to speed as seen in last season's FA Cup final against Chelsea. He was easily beaten by Eden Hazard and was fragile against the same player when England faced Belgium in the 2018 FIFA World Cup third place playoff. United needs a strong presence at the back, especially when under pressure.

