3 Manchester United players who need to prove their worth in the 2023-24 campaign 

Manchester United kick-started their Premier League 2023-24 campaign yesterday (August 14) as they secured a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Similarly, Erik ten Hag and his squad will be looking to compete for the Premier League title this season. On the contrary, while players such as Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro proved their monetary valuation last season, it can be stated that there are several players that are currently expected to prove themselves this season.

The above could be connected to their enormous transfer fee and the high level of expectation from the Red Devils supporters.

Hence, this listicle will highlight and talk about three Manchester United players that need to prove their worth this season. Without any further delay, let's look at them.

#3 Rasmus Hojlund

Atalanta BC v AC Monza - Serie A

Hojlund is a fresh and young striker who's most likely to lead the line in attack for the Red Devils this season. The Danish center-forward can be best described as a quick and smart striker who's finishing proficiency has proven to be remarkable in recent times.

However, at Manchester United there's a level of responsibility that's attached to whoever is playing the lead role in attack as the person is vastly expected to hit double figures in terms of goals scored. When we go back in time, we could mention several strikers that succeeded and those that failed as strikers at Old Trafford.

Given his €75 million transfer price, the Red Devils hierarchy would expect him to hit the ground running and compete with other young Premier League strikers such as Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak.

#2 Mason Mount

Manchester United v RC Lens - Pre-Season Friendly

One of the reasons why Mount left Chelsea was due to a failed contract extension negotiation with the club's hierarchy. While it can be asserted that his career at Chelsea was a satisfactory one based on fair inspection, Mount is expected to boost the attacking aspect of the Red Devil's midfield.

Every Manchester United supporter would expect that the Englishman would create numerous opportunities for the attackers, as they also expect him to enhance the dynamics of the midfield. The Red Devils paid €64.20 million to secure his signing from Chelsea, and there's no doubt that he's expected to justify his huge transfer fee this season.

#1 Antony

Manchester United v RC Lens - Pre-Season Friendly

There are mixed feelings concerning the Brazilian's first season at Old Trafford. Some sections of football lovers might argue that his performance was fair, while others might consider him a flop.

However, the 2023-24 campaign has presented itself as a fresh opportunity for Antony to prove his worth as the club's first choice right-winger. When you also consider that he might have to compete with Amad Diallo and probably Mason Greenwood in the right-wing, you would agree that the onus is on him to step up his game.

Lastly, Manchester United signed him for €95 million last summer. So, there's a need for him to live up to his big-money transfer fee.