3 Manchester United players who struggled to impress in pre-season

Manchester United were an improved outfit in the pre-season friendlies under new manager Erik ten Hag. They have registered three wins in six matches, including a 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand.

A clear playing style is now easy to identify for fans, which has not been the case in the last few years. Ten Hag seems to be enforcing his philosophy within the squad and the players are executing his plans, which is a positive sign.

However, it must not be understated or forgotten how Manchester United fared last season. They finished sixth in the points table with their worst points total in a season (58).

The club have tried to make amends, making three signings so far in the ongoing transfer window. They have brought in Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez, with fans hopeful of a few more.

However, that alone won't solve the club's problems and help them win silverware this season. There are still players in the squad who need to step up.

On that note, let's look at three players who have struggled to impress during the pre-season.

#3 Scott McTominay

McTominay in action against Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Since making his debut for Manchester United in the 2016/17 campaign under Jose Mourinho, Scott McTominay has become a player who has earned the trust of managers. He featured heavily for United under Mourinho, Ole Gunner Solskajer and Ralf Ragnick.

Ten Hag, as expected, too gave him a chance to impress in the pre-season. His high defensive work rate and good attacking abilities in the opposition's box is one of the main factors for managers liking him.

However, the 25-year-old isn't technically good enough to start for United week in and week out. During the pre-season friendlies, he generally operated as a number 8 in a three-man midfield. He showed glimpses of his quality when close to the opposition's box but many of last season's flaws were there for all to see.

ManUtdMania @ManUtdMania_ Okay Okay #MUFC fans, I want your honest opinion on Scott Mctominay. There’s a divide in opinion so let’s hear your thoughts! KEEP/SELL? 🇾🇪 Okay #MUFC fans, I want your honest opinion on Scott Mctominay. There’s a divide in opinion so let’s hear your thoughts! KEEP/SELL? 🔴✅ https://t.co/GQDXX4ytS0

Under Ten Hag, the side have attempted to play a possession-based game and McTominay's lack of passing range has proved to be a hindrance. At 25, it is difficult to see him implementing this quality into his game.

The Scotland international played 37 matches last season, but managed just two goals and a lone assist across all competitions. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong since the beginning of the summer. Should the deal materialize, McTominay might lose his place in the starting XI to the Dutchman.

#2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

While a case can be made for McTominay to still feature as a squad player for United this season, the same can't be said for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The full-back does not fit the profile of a player who can be efficient in Ten Hag's system. This became evident in pre-season as Wan Bissaka was involved in the first couple of games but lost his place to Ethan Laird towards the end.

Wan Bissaka's lack of attacking output and limited passing rage means he does not complement Ten Hag's system and the club should look to sell the Englishman this summer. He is still a young player and can do a good job for a mid-table side in the Premier League. Wan Bissaka shines in teams that face a lot of attacking pressure from the opposition due to his brilliant defensive capabilities.

Owen O’Brien @SportOwenO Crystal Palace are planning an official loan offer for Aaron Wan Bissaka - Manchester United are open to permanently selling 24yo, but it is understood Palace prefer an initial loan, with a view to make the deal permanent. ✍️🦅#MUFC Crystal Palace are planning an official loan offer for Aaron Wan Bissaka - Manchester United are open to permanently selling 24yo, but it is understood Palace prefer an initial loan, with a view to make the deal permanent. ✍️🦅 #CPFC 🚨Crystal Palace are planning an official loan offer for Aaron Wan Bissaka - Manchester United are open to permanently selling 24yo, but it is understood Palace prefer an initial loan, with a view to make the deal permanent. ✍️🦅#CPFC #MUFC https://t.co/IfciwQNXdx

With United expected to dominate possession in games this season, the full-back might lose his place to Diogo Dalot, who has excelled during the pre-season. The Portuguese was seen striking up a partnership with Jadon Sancho on the right flank and helping his side in the final third.

#1 Donny van de Beek

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

When Ten Hag was announced as the new Manchester United manager a few months ago, many thought his arrival would benefit Donny van de Beek's career. This, of course, was due to the pair's previous relationship at Ajax, where Van de Beek was brilliant and one of the club's most important players.

However, the Netherlands international is another player who has failed to impress this pre-season. He featured as a number 8 in a 4-3-3 formation and struggled to impose his authority on the game. The Dutchman is clearly a gifted player and possesses great technical qualities, especially on the ball.

Tom McDermott @MrTomMcDermott A few asking for Donny van de Beek to have a “decent” manager. He has, and one he knows. Unfortunately, he’s not good enough. At least two Premier League coaches not surprised at his level. It *might* be the league but the eyes and standard simply don’t lie. #MUFC A few asking for Donny van de Beek to have a “decent” manager. He has, and one he knows. Unfortunately, he’s not good enough. At least two Premier League coaches not surprised at his level. It *might* be the league but the eyes and standard simply don’t lie. #MUFC

He was slightly better in the last pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. However, he failed to make a strong case for himself as a mainstay in Manchester United's midfield this season.

That said, Van de Beek still has time to prove the doubters wrong as he will definitely be given more opportunities in the upcoming fixtures. The Dutchman's performances must improve massively, though, as fans are beginning to doubt if he is good enough to play for the club.

