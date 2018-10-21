×
3 Manchester United players who are loved by the fans

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21 Oct 2018, 12:48 IST

Mata is one of the players who is loved by the fans
Mata is one of the players who is loved by the fans

For any new player coming into a club, one of the essential aspects is the connection he makes with the fans. The player could be an instant hit, or it may take a few years to be liked by your supporters. Once the fans are behind you, an improvement in the game is always noticeable. 

Over the years, Manchester United has hosted some memorable names in football. From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo to Juan Mata, all are adored and loved by the fans. There are instances in football when a player comes back to play against the former club and he is jeered or booed by the supporters, but the fans in Manchester greet all their former players with respect as they do for their current players. 

The supporters these days are more sensible, and they look beyond the performance of a player on the pitch. It could be that the player is going through a rough patch, but if he is involved in off-field activities with the fans and interacting more with them, it could go a long way to create a healthy bonding among them. 

Since Sir Alex Fergusson retired, the situation around Manchester United has not been good with a string of mediocre seasons, but the Old Trafford crowd has always backed the players and the managers to bring the glory days back. Though the fans love all the current group of players, few are more close to them than other.

Here are the three Red Devils who are a darling in the eyes of the supporters. 

#3 Ander Herrera

Ander Herrera is one of the self-less players in the squad
Ander Herrera is one of the self-less players in the squad

Ander Herrera came to Manchester United in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao at a reported transfer fee of €36 million. He has won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League for the Red Devils. The Spaniard was also named the club's player of the year in 2016-17 season. 

Despite all the accolades he has won, what stood out among the fans is his love and passion for the club. He is not skillfully gifted, but he is a club player who obediently follows the instructions of the manager. It's been hard for Ander to get a first-team place with the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in the ranks but whenever his services were called upon he has given his all for the badge. 


Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
