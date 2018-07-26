3 Manchester United players who can shine this season

United will be looking to win some silverware this season

The English Premier League 2018-19 season will begin on 11th August and all the big teams are on pre-season tours as part of the preparation for the upcoming season.

Likewise, the last year runner-ups Manchester United are in the USA for their pre-season tour. The pre-season tour is essential for every team as it helps to build momentum for a fresh new season.

The 20-time Premier League champions are certainly the top contenders to challenge for the title this season.

However, for United manager Jose Mourinho, this season will be decisive and he will be under immense pressure to win the League title. This is Mourinho's third season with the Manchester United and he will be totally focused to save his job by lifting the Premier League title.

Manchester United will start this season against the former champions Leicester City. Therefore, the Red Devils would like to start the new season on a positive note.

Though the club has already signed two new players Fred and Diogo Dalot, still they will try to boost their squad with some more good signings till the transfer window closes.

However, the current squad has some talented and top-notch players who will play significant roles if United want to do well this season. Here are the three players who are expected to excel this season.

#3 Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez will be looking to make an impact at United this season

Sanchez is an important player of the Red Devils and he will play a prodigious part if they want to challenge the Premier League title this season.

The Chilean is considered one of the best forwards in the world and he will try his best to live up to his name. Additionally, Sanchez moved to Old Trafford last season in a swap deal when Arsenal got Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The No. 7 of Manchester United, has several significant achievements for club and country. He was a key player of Barcelona, where netted 39 goals in 88 matches.

Moreover, he is proven in an extremely competitive league like the Premier League. He was an essential player of Arsenal and he scored 60 goals for the Gunners. Not just club career, he has an exceptional record with his national team as well.

For example, Sanchez guided Chile to Copa America title twice in 2015 and 2016.

Though Sanchez signed for the Red Devils earlier this year in January, he had a quiet time at the Old Trafford.

He scored just two goals in twelve games, but he will hope to change the statistics this season.

Besides, Manchester United already have a formidable attack and Mourinho is hoping that Sanchez will add flare in the United attack with his pace and goal-scoring ability.

