3 players who could leave Manchester United in January

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
523   //    14 Nov 2018, 21:04 IST

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez is reportedly unhappy at Manchester United

The January transfer market is not very far away, and Manchester United are a team who are always in the news during the transfer season.

Usually, clubs refrain from making any substantial changes to the squad in January because that could sometimes disrupt the balance of the team. Even for a new player coming in, it often gets difficult to fit into the new philosophy right away. 

Previously, Manchester United have described the January transfer market as a seller's market. Like most other teams, they tend to offload a few players in January who are either struggling to perform or don't fit into the manager's plans. 

Jose Mourinho is obviously not amused with how the summer transfer market went for Manchester United. He reportedly wanted a central defender, but his wish was declined under the pretext that the Portuguese has already spent a fortune to buy new players who have not done enough to improve the quality of the squad. 

The recent performances of the team have justified the manager's wish to buy a defender though. And if the board decides to back him in January, then he might have to part ways with some of his current players to fund a new player. 

Here are the three potential players how could leave the Red Devils in January.

#3 Matteo Darmian

Darmian has struggled to adjust to Premier League football
Darmian has struggled to adjust to Premier League football

Matteo Darmian is an Italian International who joined Manchester United in 2015 at a reported transfer fee of £15 million.

Before joining the Red Devils, Darmian played for the likes of Palermo and Torino in Serie A. He made his Premier League debut against Tottenham and became an instant hit among the fans. 

However, as time elapsed, the physicality and the pace of the Premier League caught up with him, and he struggled to get a first-team place. After Louis Van Gaal left United, his successor Jose Mourinho made it clear that Damian didn't fit into his plans, with the likes of Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia well ahead in the pecking order for the right-back position. 

Last season Darmian made only eight Premier League appearances, and he has made one in the current campaign. He wanted to leave before the current season began but Mourinho refused to let him go because of injuries to many players in the squad. 

The Italian international is at the best age of his career, and he would not want to waste those years sitting on the bench. Hence, to get more game time, Darmian could leave United in January.

Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
