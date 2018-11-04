3 Manchester United players who could save Jose Mourinho's job

Mourinho's job is on the line at Manchester United

Jose Mourinho is in deep waters at the moment. The manager has been criticised heavily for his philosophy and comments in front of the media. The Red Devils are seventh in the league with just 3 wins from the last 9 games, and are already out of the League Cup.

Last season, United went toe to toe with Manchester City for the title early on, until a run of poor games saw Jose Mourinho's side fall out of the title race and eventually finish runners-up to Pep Guardiola's side.

The Portuguese, known to win significant silverware in his second seasons, went trophyless last campaign, and was defeated in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Before the start of the new season, controversy surrounded the Theatre of Dreams as the manager was reportedly unhappy at how the transfer market panned out for him. Mourinho's disappointment has reflected in his team's performances.

All these could prompt the United board to look for a new manager even before the season ends.

However, the second half performances against Newcastle and Chelsea showed that the players are still willing to fight for the manager. Here are three players who will be crucial in saving Jose Mourinho's job at Manchester United.

#3 Nemanja Matic

Nemanja needs to step up for his manager

The Serbian got injured at the start of the season, but since his return, the former Chelsea man has not been in the best of form. Matic is one of Jose Mourinho's favourite players at Manchester United, and he was instrumental in the team's defensive solidity last season.

With the defense in complete disarray, Jose needs Matic to give the back four much needed cover, as he has done for so many years in his career. His interceptions and reading of the game are exceptional, and he needs it now more than ever. If Nemanja comes to form, the defense will perform a lot better, which might see the team going forward confidently in attack.

