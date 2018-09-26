3 Manchester United players who could turn their season around

Manchester United has endured an indifferent time in the past couple of seasons. After many years of dominating the local scene under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson, the curtains have slowly been coming down in terms of the club's pedigree.

The club won 13 Premier League titles in Ferguson's 25 years in charge of the team. Also, United was able to stretch their dominance by constantly advancing to the latter stages of the Champions League, and clinched two titles in that era. Ferguson was certainly able to bring good players together and form winning teams.

Having star names in a team does not always guarantee success. This was seen in the case of Real Madrid's Galactico era in the 2000's that had all the leading names in world football but did not win any major trophy.

Ferguson only had a handful of great players who combined with the rest to work out a winning formula. When he retired, United were always going to face some difficulty in the bid to rebuild. No one expected at the time the crisis that followed. His hand-picked successor David Moyes found the job too hot to handle.

The other quick fix was to bring in star names to a depleted squad in the quest for success. In came Louis Van Gaal, an experienced tactician who did not employ the United attacking principles but had the resume of winning titles across major European leagues. United had the likes of Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and other hot prospects come in, but to no avail.

At the moment, United are faced with the conundrum of getting their consistent winning 'mojo' back. Although the manager has a key role to play, it is the players that get to the field of play and make things work.

These players could be instrumental in helping the team prosper if they hit their full stride.

#3 Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly (l)

The Ivorian centre back was one of the team's best players when he arrived in 2016. He was voted man of the match several times in the first few matches. Bailly was touted as the answer to United's centre back problems.

At the moment, none of the United central defenders look assured especially when faced with a real test from quality opposition. It was somewhat unfair for Mourinho to faze Bailly out of the team when they lost 3-2 to Brighton & Albion.

In comparison, Bailly remains their most dependable centre back, and just had a bad day in the office. Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, and Chris Smalling all have shown signs of being fringe. Bailly should be given another chance to stamp his authority and ensure that United stand strong defensively.

