3 Manchester United players who have proven to be world class despite the crisis

Pogba and Martial have been the bright sparks in United's gloomy campaign so far this season

Manchester United might be one of the greatest clubs in the world but fans can collectively agree that things have not been rosy for them recently. For many years, the team has been at the helm of not only their city but also English football.

In the 2018/19 season, the Red Devils have blown hot and cold. This has left their vast majority of supporters excited and disappointed in equal measure. So, what has happened to Manchester United and who is to blame for their string of poor performances and inconsistency?

Well, it may be easier to point fingers at manager Jose Mourinho who has been in the spotlight for setting up his team in an overly defensive manner. It is said that the best form of defence is to attack, a philosophy that landed Paul Pogba in hot soup over comments he made on the same. In the midst of the flames that have steadily burnt down United's legacy this season, there are some players who have shown genuine talent when on the field.

These players have stepped up in some instances to give fans a taste of what a real United team is capable of. Despite one of their worst starts to a season in the last thirty years, there is still plenty of time to salvage something before things get out of hand. These three players have been a bright spark in an otherwise dark spell for the 20-time English champions.

#3 David De Gea

David De Gea's stats this season might not be glorious but he has been sensational for United

The Spanish international has been a consistent performer at United in the last five seasons. In fact, he has been heavily touted as the world's best goalkeeper in the last two seasons. He combines unrivalled agility with superb goalkeeping ability. Other top shot-stoppers have openly expressed admiration for De Gea.

Truly, he is set to have one of the worst seasons at United given the number of goals he has conceded this season. Keeping only one clean sheet in 12 league matches does not look good on his credentials. However, De Gea has been United's saviour time and again by doing the job of damage limitation or being the ultimate last line of defence.

It is no secret that United's defence has been extremely porous so there isn't much he can do if his defenders seemingly leave the highway clear for the opposition. But, almost everyone would agree that if not for De Gea, United would have conceded a lot more.

