3 Manchester United stars that the club should cash-in on during the transfer season

Manchester United's fate was signed and sealed after arguably one of the worst performances of the season against Huddersfield. It was a straight forward task of bagging all the three points to keep hopes of a top four finish alive.

However, like so many times before, the Red Devils showed that they lack the efficiency to get the job done even against relegated teams. In fact, this was the first time this season that the bottom placed side took a point from a top six side in the Premier League.

This result was symbolic of how far down the team has sank and fans could only hope to be put out of their misery by the season ending. The final match against Cardiff City will be a game for pride and the prospect of finishing ahead of rivals Arsenal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not got a half decent shift from any of his star players so it is befitting if he gives academy players a chance to shine. Nobody will throw a stone at him if these players, known to play their hearts out, lose.

#3 Anthony Martial

The French star has blown hot and cold this season. He has been in and out of the squad given his fluctuating performances. He is without a doubt one of the most talented youngsters at his position. However, his attitude and work rate has been questioned. He has not yet evolved into the kind of attacker that United need.

He seemed a player reborn during Ole's first few games in charge. Despite having over 10 league goals, Martial's form has dipped since committing his future to United. In today's market, he would fetch around 50-60million pounds. Given his age and potential, the Frenchman will definitely have several suitors.

