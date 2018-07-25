3 Manchester United youngsters who have impressed in pre-season

Aditya Sriram FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

This year, Manchester United have set out on tour to the USA as a part of Tour 2018, much like the last few seasons. However, there is one key difference this time around. They have much of their first team squad missing for the pre-season after them being granted the extra holidays for their involvement in the World Cup.

This leaves them without a host of first-team stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, and more.

Some of the first team stars - David De Gea, Nemanja Matic, and new signing Fred, are expected to join the squad on tour. The biggest name so far has been Alexis Sanchez, and even he missed the first match of United's pre-season due to visa issues.

This has meant that several United youngsters have been fielded by Jose Mourinho in the two matches against Club America and San Jose Earthquakes. These youngsters must be relishing this situation and viewing this as an opportunity to catch Mourinho's eye.

Here are three Manchester United youngsters who have impressed in the tour so far:

Tahith Chong

Tahith Chong on the ball - Manchester United v Club America - International Champions Cup 2018

The Dutch youngster has featured in both matches on the tour so far. He came on as a substitute at the hour-mark for Anthony Martial against Club America and looked very lively.

He looked very comfortable on the ball and always appeared positive. He was able to build superb interplays with his team-mates and looked to make something happen every time he got the ball.

It was his cross to Ander Herrera that led to United's equalizer, scored by Juan Mata. Chong's efforts in this match led him to the starting lineup in the next tour match against San Jose Earthquakes.

Expect the young pacy winger to put in a few eye-catching performances in the near future.

