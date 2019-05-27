Manchester United: 3 youth players to watch out for next season

Manchester United, the most successful club in English football, has had a season to forget. Missing out on a Champions league spot and not getting hands on any silverware has angered the Old Trafford faithful.

Even though the senior team players had a rough season, there are rays of hope from the youth team players and the loanees. Improvements required in the first team could make way for these players to become a mainstay in the first team.

So here are 3 United youth players to watch out for next season

#1 Axel Tuanzebe

The DR Congo-born English footballer joined the Manchester United academy at the age of 8 and has risen up among the ranks winning many awards along the way. He was given his first team debut in January 2017 in the FA cup fourth round against Wigan by the then United manager Jose Mourinho, when he was sent on as a substitute.

He was sent to Aston Villa on loan for a second time in August 2018 . He is a versatile defender who can play as a centre-back and also at right-back. Even though, he was out for three months due to a broken toe in December, he bounced back to regain his spot in the Villa starting lineup. He played a very important role in Villa reaching the playoff finals and hopefully winning promotion to the Premier League .

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has expresses his excitement in working with Tuanzebe in the coming preseason tour. Keeping in mind the defensive woes that United faced last season, he could be just what they are looking for.

#2 Mason Greenwood

At the age of 17 years and 156 days, Mason Greenwood became the youngest United player to appear in a UCL match. Mason greenwood is widely acclaimed as one of the best talents to come out of the Manchester United academy in the last few decades. He certainly has the potential to be the next big thing at Old Trafford.

The youth team coaches are full of praise for the young forward who scored a mouthwatering 30 goals in 29 games at the youth level this season. The best notable moment for him was the game winning hatrick against Chelsea in the FA youth cup.

In his first Premier League start, Greenwood attempted 7 shots on goal but was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet. But his performance was widely appraised as it was one of the only bright spots in United's perfomance in the match.

Mason Greenwood certainly has the potential to partner up with Marcus Rashford upfront next season with the status of Alexis Sanchez unknown and Lukaku, Martial being injury prone. He certainly has the faith of Ole as we can look forward to next season.

#3 Tahith Chong

Tahith Chong moved to United from Eredivisie club Feyenoord in April 2016. The Dutch footballer is a Right winger by nature. After joining Manchester United he started playing for the under-18 team and was one of the only noted performers of the United team in the 2016-17 FA Youth Cup in which they faced an early exit. His season was then cut short by a cruciate injury in January 2017.

After a ten month recovery period he came back to score on his return against spurs. Playing for the youth team last season Chong bagged 8 goals and 3 assists. He got called upto the first team for the UCL match against Juventus but was left as an unused substitute. But he later got his deserved debut when he came on as a substitute in the FA cup match against Reading.

This left footed winger has blistering pace and can take on any opponent. His trickery and pace combines two make him a very lethal player to play against. One of his other strengths is ability to get the ball into the box. He also has looks to cut inside and shoot on his favorite left foot. Chong can also be utilised in the number 10 position thanks to his vision.

In Ole's attacking style of play we can hope that Chong gets his breakthrough into senior level and look forward to see him running down the wing at Old Trafford.