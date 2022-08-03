3 Marc Cucurella alternatives that Manchester City could target this window

Signing a new left-back is among the key priorities for Manchester City this transfer window. The Cityzens have been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella in recent weeks.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have hijacked the deal and the player has already accepted personal terms with the London club. The Blues have also submitted a £50 million bid to bring the Spain international to Stamford Bridge.

The Cityzens could be forced to look at other options if the 24-year-old defender joins Chelsea. On that note, here's a list of three Marc Cucurella alternatives Manchester City could target in this transfer window.

#1 Sergio Gomez

Sergio Gomez could join Manchester City this window after struggling to break into the Borussia Dortmund first team.

Sergio Gomez has been a revelation since joining Anderlecht in 2021. The Spaniard spent most of his career playing as a midfielder prior to joining the Belgium club. However, manager Vincent Kompany has transformed him into a left-back at Lotto Park.

Gomez played 39 league games last term, registering five goals and 12 assists. He was named the 2021-22's Anderlecht 'Player of the Season'.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City are in talks to sign the Spain youth international. They have scouted him extensively over the last few months and see him as a 'high potential development talent'.

#2 Borna Sosa

Borna Sosa enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season.

Borna Sosa is another left-back linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium this transfer window.

Soso is a dynamic full-back who is comfortable playing anywhere across the left wing. He is known for his dribbling and crossing skills, along with his ability to take set pieces. The Croatia international played 28 Bundesliga games last term, registering one goal and eight assists.

According to Ben Jacobs, the German club are demanding a transfer fee of close to £20 million to sell Sosa. Chelsea, Leeds United and Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in signing the player recently. The Cityzens need to act fast to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

#3 Alex Grimaldo

SL Benfica's Alex Grimaldo linked with a move to Manchester City

Alex Grimaldo has established himself as among the best left-backs in Liga Bwin since joining Benfica from Barcelona in 2016.

The former Spain youth international has played 162 league games for the Portuguese club thus far, registering 14 goals and 40 assists. Grimaldo is known for his crossing, passing and tackling skills, along with the ability to find his teammates in goalscoring positions.

According to WhoScoed, Grimaldo averaged 1.7 tackles, two key passes and 50.9 passes per 90 in the league last term.

As per Marca, the Cityzens are among the clubs monitoring the 26-year-old. He is in the final year of his contract with the Eagles and is expected to move away from Estadio da Luz this transfer window.

