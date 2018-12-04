×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 famous Manchester United victories against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
257   //    04 Dec 2018, 19:56 IST

The rivalry was nasty between the two sides
The rivalry was nasty between the two sides

The rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal goes back ages. At a time, the Red Devils and the Gunners were the only two sides who fought for the Premier League title. Starting from Arsenal winning Premier League title beating Manchester United to United breaking the unbeaten run of the Gunners, the excitement and drama never ceased to exist between the two arch-rivals.

The two clubs had a similar belief regarding retaining managers and promoting homegrown players. Manchester United's academy is known for producing world class players whereas Arsene Wenger always believed in giving a chance to younger players.

Regarding derby rivalries, one cannot look beyond the famous tunnel spat between Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane. The two were the most competitive players for both clubs in that generation. Whenever the two sides met, a fight was imminent between the two legends.

Down the years, Manchester United had more success than Arsenal, but no past victories or trophies would matter when the teams would collide in a battle for the top four places. In the current campaign, Arsenal are slightly ahead of United concerning points, and a win would take them further away from the Red Devils. It would be Unai Emery's first Derby, but Jose Mourinho would not want him to take away a single point from Old Trafford.

Manchester United always had a knack of winning against Arsenal at home. There have been a few memorable victories for the Red Devils in the past. Here is a list of three of the best wins for Manchester United against Arsenal at the Theatre of Dreams.

#3 Manchester United 2 - 0 Arsenal (2004)

It was the day when Manchester United broke the 49-match unbeaten streak of Arsenal. Arsene Wenger's side won the 2003 campaign without losing a single game and even started the new campaign well until they visited Old Trafford.

The match had some unprofessional fouls, and tempers were flying high from the word go. The Gunners dominated the first proceedings of the game, but United came back as the match progressed. The Red Devils opened the scoring from a controversial penalty which was followed by Wayne Rooney's goal to make it 2-0 to United.

After the game, there was a confrontation in the tunnel which involved a pizza thrown at Sir Alex Ferguson. Arsenal fans criticized Rooney for his dive, and even Arsene Wenger bashed Van Nistelrooy after the game.



1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Wayne Rooney Robin van Persie Sir Alex Ferguson Arsene Wenger Jose Mourinho
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
3 managers who should replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Ozil in doubt for Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
3 Defining moments of Robin Van Persie's career
RELATED STORY
6 longest winning streaks in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
5 amazing facts you probably wouldn't know about...
RELATED STORY
Sanchez To Head Out From Old Trafford?
RELATED STORY
Premier League's All Time English XI
RELATED STORY
3 highest scoring Manchester United victories in recent...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow AFC HUD 01:15 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI CRY 01:15 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES CAR 01:15 AM West Ham vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow WAT MAN 01:30 AM Watford vs Manchester City
06 Dec BUR LIV 01:15 AM Burnley vs Liverpool
06 Dec FUL LEI 01:15 AM Fulham vs Leicester City
06 Dec WOL CHE 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea
06 Dec EVE NEW 01:15 AM Everton vs Newcastle
06 Dec MAN ARS 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Arsenal
06 Dec TOT SOU 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Southampton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us