3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal

Ronnie Evans FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.33K // 24 Jul 2018, 14:45 IST

Manchester United v Arsenal - Premier League

Manchester United is undoubtedly the most successful club in English football. The team has won 20 Premier League titles and four continental titles. As part of that journey to success, United has shared great rivalries with other top-flight teams such as Liverpool and Arsenal.

Former legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson was instrumental in bringing success to Old Trafford. During his 25 year tenure, he was able to guide United to 13 league titles including the impressive treble in 1999.

On the other side of the divide, Arsenal has not won a Premier League title since 2005.

Regardless, meetings between the United and Arsenal have at most times been a fiery affair. There is never a dull moment whenever these two giants of English football square off. When this fixture was around the corner, there has always been in-depth analysis on which team will come out on top regardless of form or injuries heading into the clash.

The notable battles between Arsene Wenger and Ferguson since the late 90's helped shape the Premier League, especially when it came to ushering the modern era. Even when on opposite sides of the table, both sets of fans do not care as they all believe that the team which steps up on the day will win.

In every Premier League season, this fixture takes precedence given the huge following the clubs enjoy domestically and globally. United have had more success than Arsenal and these three moments in recent history showed exactly that.

#3 Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3 (Premier League, December 2017)

De Gea was so brilliant that some joked that he could save the Titanic from sinking

Last season, United and Arsenal played a blockbuster match at the Emirates Stadium, London in their first Premier League meeting of the season. Arsenal had the home support, the beautiful football and a solid attacking threat of Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez.

As it turned out, United quite simply had David De Gea.

In the history of this fixture, it was hard to recall a time when Arsenal bossed United around as they did on December 2, 2017. The Gunners probably deserved to win this one but were constantly thwarted by one man, De Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper made a record 14 saves in this match to deny Arsenal. United's goals by Antonio Valencia and a Jesse Lingard brace were all from quick breaks.

Sanchez and Lacazette were both denied from point-blank range by the superb De Gea to leave Gunners' fans frustrated on a night their team had 75% ball possession and a whopping 33 shots at goal.

