3 men under the spotlight for the Premier League opener

United host Leicester in the league opener

The football season is upon us and it will be Manchester United and Leicester City who will kick things off in the Premier League on August 10th.

However, before that, both of these teams need to make some serious signings before the transfer deadline slams shut at 5 pm GMT on Thursday. Leicester City will continue in their pursuit to sign Danny Drinkwater while Manchester United may complete the widely rumored Alderweireld signing.

Both of these teams also need to make a call about the future of the very talented Harry Maguire. Amidst all the frenzy, Jose Mourinho also has to make sure that Paul Pogba stays at Old Trafford.

With less than 48 hours until kick off, here are the 3 men to keep an eye on during the season's very first game.

#1 Jose Mourinho

Mourinho in his element

Yes, Jose Mourinho is the grumpiest man in world football right now. He is not happy with the lack of spending at Old Trafford and has been very vocal about it. The unsuccessful attempts to sign Witsel and Boateng seemed to have added to his frustration.

The special one was also criticized for his poor handling of the Anthony Martial case. All of this negativity can serve as a serious setback for the men in red. Interestingly, there is a set of Manchester United fans who think differently.

They believe that it is all a calculative move from Mourinho to lower the expectations of the fans which may induce the board to spend more this deadline day. This can be a very likely prospect as Mourinho is reputed to be a master manipulator of the press.

Well all this confusion will be cleared up when Manchester United step on the pitch this Friday.

#2 Kelechi Iheanacho

The poacher in Leicester Colors

Leicester City will begin their campaign without star man Jamie Vardy. The famous 'Fox in the Box' will not compete in the season opener as he returned to training on Monday and is therefore unfit to play. Thus, the responsibility falls upon the shoulders of Iheanacho to get goals for the team.

The striker is in exceptional form and is coming off a brilliant preseason. His four goals from three preseason games will make him the first man on Claude Puel's team sheet.

Iheanacho showed great character in the away win against Lille where his brace helped the Foxes win the game from 1-0 down. The Nigerian will look to cement his place in the team and a good performance against the mighty Manchester United will be a step in the right direction.

#3 Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez in action in a friendly game

It is a known fact that Alexis Sanchez has struggled in a Manchester United shirt. Last season, the Chilean scored just three goals from his 18 appearances for United.

However, things took a turn this preseason. Sanchez looked very fresh and was one of the few positives in an otherwise negative pre-season for the Red Devils. His performances came when many of the club's major stars were either on vacation or injured. He showed glimpses of the superstar Manchester United want him to be.

However, his recent statements criticizing United's performance in the transfer window did not go well within the club. It was unwise of him to poke an already exasperated Jose Mourinho.

Sanchez's antics have put him under the spotlight and the striker will definitely be under scrutiny when United face Leicester this weekend.