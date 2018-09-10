Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 men who could become the next Manchester United manager

Inphase Mussel
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.49K   //    10 Sep 2018, 21:49 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Jose Mourinho - the man currently on the Man Utd hot seat

With Manchester United struggling, fans have demanded a new coach to replace Mourinho. Jose Mourinho plays his players behind the ball, and attacks sparingly. Rival fans have termed his system 'parking the bus' since his Chelsea days.

After the 0-3 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, sections of the Man Utd fan base were infuriated, but one match later things turned around as Manchester United picked up 3 points.

If Manchester United want a new man in charge, they could appoint either of the following three managers.

#1 Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid Press Conference
Zinedine Zidane - won three UEFA Champions league titles in a row at Real Madrid

The Frenchman has done it all in his short managerial stint with Real Madrid. He won 3 Champions League trophies in a row for Los Blancos. When Zidane took over, Real Madrid was going through a crisis under Rafa Benitez.

With the arrival of Zidane in 2016, things turned around entirely, and Real Madrid shockingly finished second on the league table at the end of the season. That seemingly proves that no matter what the situation is, Zidane can turn it all around.

There are rumours of Zidane taking over at United, but nothing has been confirmed.

#2 Claudio Ranieri

ACF Fiorentina v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A
Claudio Ranieri aka The Tinker-man - the man behind the greatest underdog story ever told

This Italian man doesn't need introduction. He is the man behind the greatest underdog story ever told. He won the EPL with Leicester City against the likes of Chelsea, Spurs, United, Liverpool, etc.

He overcame staggering odds to win the EPL when no one thought he would. However it was disappointing how he got sacked. This could be a brilliant opportunity for United to get this man and turn things around since he is still unemployed.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Zinedine Zidane Jose Mourinho Claudio Ranieri Old Trafford Football
Inphase Mussel
ANALYST
3 managers who could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 youngsters who were tipped to become the next Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
5 Clubs who can land Paul Pogba from Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United must retain Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
3 deals which could happen at Manchester United before...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
3 hyped attackers who flopped at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us