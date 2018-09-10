3 men who could become the next Manchester United manager

Inphase Mussel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.49K // 10 Sep 2018, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho - the man currently on the Man Utd hot seat

With Manchester United struggling, fans have demanded a new coach to replace Mourinho. Jose Mourinho plays his players behind the ball, and attacks sparingly. Rival fans have termed his system 'parking the bus' since his Chelsea days.

After the 0-3 loss against Tottenham Hotspur, sections of the Man Utd fan base were infuriated, but one match later things turned around as Manchester United picked up 3 points.

If Manchester United want a new man in charge, they could appoint either of the following three managers.

#1 Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane - won three UEFA Champions league titles in a row at Real Madrid

The Frenchman has done it all in his short managerial stint with Real Madrid. He won 3 Champions League trophies in a row for Los Blancos. When Zidane took over, Real Madrid was going through a crisis under Rafa Benitez.

With the arrival of Zidane in 2016, things turned around entirely, and Real Madrid shockingly finished second on the league table at the end of the season. That seemingly proves that no matter what the situation is, Zidane can turn it all around.

There are rumours of Zidane taking over at United, but nothing has been confirmed.

#2 Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri aka The Tinker-man - the man behind the greatest underdog story ever told

This Italian man doesn't need introduction. He is the man behind the greatest underdog story ever told. He won the EPL with Leicester City against the likes of Chelsea, Spurs, United, Liverpool, etc.

He overcame staggering odds to win the EPL when no one thought he would. However it was disappointing how he got sacked. This could be a brilliant opportunity for United to get this man and turn things around since he is still unemployed.

1 / 2 NEXT