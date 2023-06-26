3 midfielders who could be affected should Mason Mount join Manchester United this summer

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils hierarchy are keen on signing Mason Mount from Chelsea despite all the odds. However, the Blues hierarchy have rejected numerous bids for the player, the latest one being a £55 million offer.

One of the areas that Manchester United are looking to improve in the current transfer window is the midfield. Marcel Sabitzer's loan deal has expired and there's also a need to improve the creative aspect of the midfield as well.

Mason Mount, 24, has been one of Chelsea's most crucial midfielders in recent years having netted 33 goals and registered 37 assists in 195 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions.

This article will highlight and talk about three midfielders that could be affected if Mason Mount joins Manchester United this summer.

#3 Fred

Fred was a decent member of Erik ten Hag squad during the 2022-23 campaign as he registered 12 goal contributions in 56 games across all competitions. While Fred's work-rate and ability to close down his opponent is outstanding, it can be stated that his passing as well as his creativity in midfield is at times subpar.

The above is a major let down as he barely enhances the attacking aspect of the midfield like Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. This can also be seen as a reason why Christian Eriksen is currently above him in the pecking order in midfield.

Hence, Mount's potential arrival could further push him down the pecking order as the Red Devils hierarchy might also be looking to sell him if they get a decent valuation.

#2 Scott McTominay

While Scott McTominay can be viewed as a decent ball-winning and agile midfielder, his performances have not reflected his proficiency in recent months. He registered only four goal contributions in 39 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2022-23 campaign.

If you compare his presence and impact in the team to that of several other Manchester United midfielders like Casemiro and Eriksen, you will notice that he was not up to their standards.

His inability to stabilize the midfield together with that of Fred was one of the reasons why the Red Devils hierarchy signed Casemiro from Real Madrid last summer. McTominay is currently behind several midfielders in the pecking order in midfield at United and Mount's arrival could further reduce his chances of featuring regularly.

#1 Donny van de Beek

When you talk about luckless midfielders in Europe, one of the names that's at the forefront of that list is Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has been unable to break into the starting XI since he joined Manchester United.

While his inability to break into the starting XI could be tied to numerous fitness issues, it can be stated that Mount's potential signing could further reduce his chances of featuring. During the 2022-23 campaign, the Dutchman only registered 10 appearances for the Red Devils, and he might also be considering his future at the club.

