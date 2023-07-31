3 midfielders who could be affected should Sofyan Amrabat join Manchester United this summer

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are interested in signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina this summer. But additional information reveals that this deal is dependent on the departure of some midfielders at Old Trafford as well.

In the aftermath of the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, one of the areas that the Red Devils' hierarchy are still looking to bolster is the midfield. In the last couple of days, Amrabat has proven to be Ten Hag's preferred candidate in midfield.

Sofyan Amrabat, 26, is an efficient ball-winning and enthusiastic midfielder whose ability to stabilize the defensive aspect of the midfield is scrumptious. In the Italian Serie A last season, he registered a 61.5 percent tackle success rate in 29 league appearances for Fiorentina.

The Moroccan also registered 21 interceptions and his pass accuracy percentage was 89.9 percent. If compared, his overall performance was a bit better than that of several Manchester United midfielders last season.

This listicle will focus on three players that might be affected if Sofyan Amrabat joins Manchester United this summer.

#3 Donny van de Beek

Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

The signing of Mount from Chelsea months ago was a clear statement that Donny van de Beek's game time will further decline in the 2023-24 campaign. This is formed on the idea that even without Mount's presence last season, he struggled to feature for the Red Devils.

While his inability to contend vehemently for game time in the midfield could be down to numerous injury woes, Amrabat's potential arrival might further push the Dutchman down the pecking order in midfield.

Hence, a reduction in his game time is widely expected. Van de Beek registered only seven Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season.

#2 Fred

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

While there are countless presumptions surrounding his future at Old Trafford, Fred is presently one of the players that could be impacted if Amrabat joins the Red Devils in the current transfer window.

The Brazilian has proven to be a sufficient and vigorous midfielder for the Red Devils over the years. However, one of the key traits that he has often lacked is the ability to pass the ball accurately.

Last season, Fred registered 35 league appearances for Manchester United, he netted two goals and registered two assists as well. However, if Amrabat comes into the fray, there's a big possibility that Fred's game time might decline.

#1 Scott McTominay

Arsenal v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

A primary player that could be directly affected by the Moroccan's potential arrival is Scott McTominay, as both players have similar characteristics and their roles on the pitch are quite similar.

The Scotland international can be seen as a dogged and aggressive midfielder, but it could be perceived that his most significant attributes are not completely appreciated by Ten Hag. The 26-year-old is also one of the players who might be sold before the transfer window shuts down.

Amidst all the uncertainties, Amrabat's plausible signing will definitely push McTominay down the pecking order in midfield. Hence, a decrease in his playing time is imminent. He registered 24 league appearances for Manchester United last season, scoring a solitary goal.