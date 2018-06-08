3 Midfielders Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Will Target This Summer

The new Gunners coach is keen to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new season

Krishnan Durairajan TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 15:24 IST 3.81K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery had managed Steven N'zonzi at Sevilla

Arsenal's midfield is stocked with quality but in the form of under-performing players. Granit Xhaka has spent two years at Arsenal and is yet to win over the Arsenal faithful. His offensive output is of no concern but his defensive play needs a lot of work.

Jack Wilshere is still yet to live up to his potential and, if rumours are to be believed, he might make a move away from Arsenal to find his footing. Meanwhile, Santi Cazorla has left the club on a free to Villarreal in an attempt to kick-start his playing career.

Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil have been very consistent with their output but they are both divisive figures among the Arsenal faithful as they look like they could offer a lot more than what they are at the moment.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has settled into the Arsenal squad, but it is too soon to judge him. Alex Iwobi's growth curve has plateaued but Mohamed Elneny is about as rock-solid a back up as you can get.

Arsenal have a good set of midfielders. But they do lack a real defensive midfield presence. Xhaka was brought in for that particular task, but his lack of defensive contributions is frustrating. They also lack a genuine attacking threat on the wings.

Here's a look at three potential targets the Gunners could target to strengthen their midfield.

#1 Marouane Fellaini

Marouane Fellaini scored the winner against Arsenal at Old Trafford this season

Marouane Fellaini is well accustomed to life in the Premier League. The 30-year-old Belgian is out of a contract this month at Manchester United and, apparently, Fellaini's very difficult relationship with Mourinho is stopping the contract renewal from materializing.

Arsenal have been being linked with an unlikely move for the experienced midfielder. Fellaini is literally a towering presence in midfield. Although he has been deployed as an attacking midfielder or even a striker by Mourinho, the Belgian might do well at a deeper midfield role at Arsenal.

Fellaini isn't the move that will excite the fans, but capturing the Belgian for free might be a very astute move. He will add physicality and Premier League experience at essentially zero cost.

The potential downside will be that Elneny could be pushed further down the pecking order. This would also mean that young midfielders such as Ainsley Maitland-Niles might have fewer opportunities to show fans what they are capable of.