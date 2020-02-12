3 Midfielders Arsenal should target for the summer transfer window | Premier League 2019-20

Who does he have on his mind?

On 20th December 2019, Mikel Arteta joined Arsenal as their new manager and almost everyone thought that under Arteta, who is known to be a manager who has an attacking ideology, Mesut Ozil will finally find his lost form and show why he is regarded as one of the best playmakers of this generation.

But almost two months on, Ozil has done next to nothing to stake his claim in the Arsenal playing XI, let alone be the world-beater he once was. He has provided just one assist since Arteta joined, having started in almost every game.

Right now, it looks like Ozil isn't getting any better and because of that, Arsenal might have already started looking at options to replace their German midfielder in the summer.

So, here we are going to take a look at the three attacking midfielders Arsenal should look to sign after this season ends.

Lazio's heartthrob

Lazio's creator in chief, Luis Alberto is having a season of his dreams. His story from a Liverpool reject to a Serie A star has been absolutely wonderful to witness and right now, the Spanish midfielder is central to Simone Inzaghi's style of play at the Biancocelesti.

This season in the Serie A, the 27-year-old has scored three goals and given a further eleven assists; alongside Ciro Immobile, the Spanish midfielder has been Lazio's driving force. Alberto is the definition of a playmaker as he can pick out some outrageous passes and he is also very underrated with regards to his off the ball movement, which indirectly creates space for his fellow attackers.

Alberto will most definitely be interested in playing in the Premier League as that would give him a chance at redemption and Arsenal should keep an eye on the 27-year-old.

#2 Houssem Aouar

French talent

Olympique Lyon's little midfield engine, Houssem Aouar should be another creative midfielder Arsenal should target for the summer transfer window. Aouar is not a proper number ten but he can easily play there, although he prefers to start on the left-hand side of a midfield three as a number eight.

Aouar is brilliant on the ball and the way he manipulates the ball in tight spaces is something Mikel Arteta would want at Arsenal if he wants to instil a possession-based style of play at the Emirates. Furthermore, the 21-year-old also knows how to pick a pass and with runners like Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who knows what he can accomplish.

The Frenchman is highly-regarded in France's top-flight and Arsenal might have some competition for his signature.

Grealish has been brilliant this season

Aston Villa's skipper Jack Grealish has been the driving force of his team and the midfield engine should be Arsenal's number one target for the summer transfer window. Grealish, along with his skill on the ball, will also bring some much-needed leadership skills to Arsenal.

This season in the Premier League, the 23-year-old has provided five assists, with seven goals, which tells you that he is not just a creator, but also a goalscorer. Furthermore, the Englishman is also very tenacious and covers every blade of the grass every single week.

Manchester United are also very much interested in Grealish, so if Arsenal decide to go after him, this potential transfer might just go down to the wire.