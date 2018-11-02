3 mistakes made by Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

Pranav Sood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.38K // 02 Nov 2018, 18:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

No one expected such a pathetic start

Julen Lopetegui was sacked right after Real Madrid's 5-1 defeat against their bitter rivals FC Barcelona. He became the fastest Real Madrid manager to get sacked in the Florentino Perez era. He was sacked just after 14 games.

While everyone knew that he was probably never going to be as good as Zinedine Zidane who won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, no one expected such a pathetic start either. Los Blancos played 14 games under him, out of which he won 6, lost 6 and drew 2 matches. He has had the worst start for a Real Madrid manager under Florentino Perez.

Some may argue that his tactics and managerial ability were not to blame for Real Madrid's poor run, but it was rather the club president's fault, as he did not replace the club's all time top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, with a worthy player.

This incident may have been a factor in Los Blancos' poor start, but Julen Lopetegui himself played a huge role in the club's worst start since the 2001-2 season.

Julen Lopetegui is an ex Real Madrid player, and had managed the Real Madrid Castilla, Spanish national team, and FC Porto, as well as the Spanish youth teams. He had also already managed many of the current players in the Real Madrid squad.

This may get many people wondering what went wrong with his Real Madrid side. Perez chose him when more experienced and trusted club level coaches like Carlo Ancelloti and Maurizio Sarri were available.

Lets discuss some of the mistakes made by Lopetegui, which led to his sack in such a short time.

#1 Ineffective substitutions

Lopetegui made pointless substitutions, which were not able to affect games in any positive way

This is where coaches earn their money. One of the main aspects of their job is to make the correct substitutions at the right moment, saving the day. Lopetegui made pointless substitutions, which were not able to affect games in any positive way.

Lets take El Clasico as an example. After Varane's injury in the first half, he brought in Lucas Vazquez who is a left winger, to play as a left wing back. This changed their defence into a three man defence, with Marcelo, Ramos, and Nacho. This change seemed to work at first, but later Barcelona were easily able to play long balls in, easily getting past the defence line.

When Marcelo got inured, he was replaced by Mariano, who is a striker. This forced Real Madrid to play with a two man defence, which led to FC Barcelona scoring the fifth goal, and it was like a nail in the coffin of Lopetegui's career as Los Blancos coach.

He also didn't substitute Marcelo in the game against Viktoria Plzen despite his injury, just a game before the clasico. The list goes on and on.

1 / 3 NEXT