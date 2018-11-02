×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 mistakes made by Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid

Pranav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.38K   //    02 Nov 2018, 18:52 IST

No one expected such a pathetic start
No one expected such a pathetic start

Julen Lopetegui was sacked right after Real Madrid's 5-1 defeat against their bitter rivals FC Barcelona. He became the fastest Real Madrid manager to get sacked in the Florentino Perez era. He was sacked just after 14 games.

While everyone knew that he was probably never going to be as good as Zinedine Zidane who won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, no one expected such a pathetic start either. Los Blancos played 14 games under him, out of which he won 6, lost 6 and drew 2 matches. He has had the worst start for a Real Madrid manager under Florentino Perez.

Some may argue that his tactics and managerial ability were not to blame for Real Madrid's poor run, but it was rather the club president's fault, as he did not replace the club's all time top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, with a worthy player.

This incident may have been a factor in Los Blancos' poor start, but Julen Lopetegui himself played a huge role in the club's worst start since the 2001-2 season.

Julen Lopetegui is an ex Real Madrid player, and had managed the Real Madrid Castilla, Spanish national team, and FC Porto, as well as the Spanish youth teams. He had also already managed many of the current players in the Real Madrid squad.

This may get many people wondering what went wrong with his Real Madrid side. Perez chose him when more experienced and trusted club level coaches like Carlo Ancelloti and Maurizio Sarri were available.

Lets discuss some of the mistakes made by Lopetegui, which led to his sack in such a short time.

#1 Ineffective substitutions

Lopetegui made pointless substitutions, which were not able to affect games in any positive way
Lopetegui made pointless substitutions, which were not able to affect games in any positive way

This is where coaches earn their money. One of the main aspects of their job is to make the correct substitutions at the right moment, saving the day. Lopetegui made pointless substitutions, which were not able to affect games in any positive way.

Lets take El Clasico as an example. After Varane's injury in the first half, he brought in Lucas Vazquez who is a left winger, to play as a left wing back. This changed their defence into a three man defence, with Marcelo, Ramos, and Nacho. This change seemed to work at first, but later Barcelona were easily able to play long balls in, easily getting past the defence line.

When Marcelo got inured, he was replaced by Mariano, who is a striker. This forced Real Madrid to play with a two man defence, which led to FC Barcelona scoring the fifth goal, and it was like a nail in the coffin of Lopetegui's career as Los Blancos coach.

He also didn't substitute Marcelo in the game against Viktoria Plzen despite his injury, just a game before the clasico. The list goes on and on.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Isco Daniel Ceballos Florentino Perez Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Julen Lopetegui
Pranav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: Real Madrid approach Julen Lopetegui successor
RELATED STORY
3 probable long-term replacements for Julen Lopetegui at...
RELATED STORY
El Clásico looms large for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Julen Lopetegui gets sacked by Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
3 possible replacements for Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
3 Things Julen Lopetegui could do to turn the tide at...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Julen Lopetegui shouldn't have accepted the...
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018/19: New beginnings - Real Madrid under Julen...
RELATED STORY
Fans slam Real Madrid for distasteful farewell statement...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
04 Nov RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
04 Nov EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
04 Nov VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
04 Nov REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
04 Nov HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us