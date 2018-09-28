3 Most Brutal Football Fights Between Teammates

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 28 Sep 2018, 07:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Football is a passionate game with high stakes, which leads to disagreements and physical confrontations between players on opposing teams. Although it is rare, on a few occasions, we have even seen players go one step further by battling with their teammates.

While most players have the temperament to wait until after the match to address any issues, some have felt an immediate need to confront their problems on the pitch. Here are the three most famous cases of teammates being physical with each other during a football game.

#3 Ricardo Fuller and Andy Griffin

Fuller reacted angrily to his teammate's mistake

In 2008, Stoke was known for their aggressive style, as they often roughened up opposing teams who were technically better than themselves. Despite their physical form, manager Tony Pulis would never have expected a fight to break out between his players. However, a battle was exactly what happened during the Christmas fixtures of 08.

After a mistake by Andy Griffin allowed West Ham to score, Fuller immediately approached his captain and proceeded to slap his teammate in the face. His team swarmed around Fuller, unable to believe what they had just witnessed, and Fuller was sent off for violent conduct. The striker was forgiven, and he remained one of Stoke's key players for the next three seasons.

#2 Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor

Losing to Spurs was a source of anger for the Arsenal strikers (Picture - The Times)

Back in 2008, Arsenal was supreme to Tottenham in every way, so losing 4-1 in a Semi-Final was quite the shock for Arsene Wenger's men. It seemed too much for Adebayor and Bendtner, as they contributed to one of the darkest moments in Arsenals history.

The striking pairs issue began to unravel when they started pushing and shoving each other while waiting for a corner. Soon after their initial confrontation, the strikers lunged at each other once more, and teammates were forced to pull the pair apart. The TV footage obstructs most of the fight between the pair; however, Bendtner was shown to be bleeding heavily in the aftermath. Adebayor reportedly headbutted the Danish striker, but the blocked footage allowed the Togo striker to escape any FA action. Adebayor eventually apologised. However, he was sold at the end of the season.

#1 Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer

One of the most infamous moments in Premier League history (Picture - Fox Sports)

This fight is the most famous in Premier League history, and it occurred during a match where the Magpies were being soundly beaten and were already down to 10 men.

While Newcastle was launching an attack, Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer squared up to each other and began throwing punches towards each other's heads. Aston Villa players quickly broke up the clash, but Bowyer's shirt had been ripped down the front, and Dyer looked to have received the worst of the punches. According to Bowyer, the incident happened due to Dyer refusing to pass the ball to him throughout the match. Whatever the cause was, both players were sent off, Newcastle lost the game 3-0, and both players are forever associated with the worst teammate fight in history.