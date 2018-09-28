Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Most Brutal Football Fights Between Teammates

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    28 Sep 2018, 07:58 IST

Emmanuel Adebayor and Nicklas Bendtner separated by Howard Webb, Carling Cup, 2008

Football is a passionate game with high stakes, which leads to disagreements and physical confrontations between players on opposing teams. Although it is rare, on a few occasions, we have even seen players go one step further by battling with their teammates.

While most players have the temperament to wait until after the match to address any issues, some have felt an immediate need to confront their problems on the pitch. Here are the three most famous cases of teammates being physical with each other during a football game.

#3 Ricardo Fuller and Andy Griffin

Image result for ricardo fuller griffin
Fuller reacted angrily to his teammate's mistake

In 2008, Stoke was known for their aggressive style, as they often roughened up opposing teams who were technically better than themselves. Despite their physical form, manager Tony Pulis would never have expected a fight to break out between his players. However, a battle was exactly what happened during the Christmas fixtures of 08.

After a mistake by Andy Griffin allowed West Ham to score, Fuller immediately approached his captain and proceeded to slap his teammate in the face. His team swarmed around Fuller, unable to believe what they had just witnessed, and Fuller was sent off for violent conduct. The striker was forgiven, and he remained one of Stoke's key players for the next three seasons.

#2 Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor

Image result for adebayor and bendtner
Losing to Spurs was a source of anger for the Arsenal strikers (Picture - The Times)

Back in 2008, Arsenal was supreme to Tottenham in every way, so losing 4-1 in a Semi-Final was quite the shock for Arsene Wenger's men. It seemed too much for Adebayor and Bendtner, as they contributed to one of the darkest moments in Arsenals history.

The striking pairs issue began to unravel when they started pushing and shoving each other while waiting for a corner. Soon after their initial confrontation, the strikers lunged at each other once more, and teammates were forced to pull the pair apart. The TV footage obstructs most of the fight between the pair; however, Bendtner was shown to be bleeding heavily in the aftermath. Adebayor reportedly headbutted the Danish striker, but the blocked footage allowed the Togo striker to escape any FA action. Adebayor eventually apologised. However, he was sold at the end of the season.

#1 Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer

Image result for Kieron Dyer vs Lee Bowyer
One of the most infamous moments in Premier League history (Picture - Fox Sports)

This fight is the most famous in Premier League history, and it occurred during a match where the Magpies were being soundly beaten and were already down to 10 men.

While Newcastle was launching an attack, Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer squared up to each other and began throwing punches towards each other's heads. Aston Villa players quickly broke up the clash, but Bowyer's shirt had been ripped down the front, and Dyer looked to have received the worst of the punches. According to Bowyer, the incident happened due to Dyer refusing to pass the ball to him throughout the match. Whatever the cause was, both players were sent off, Newcastle lost the game 3-0, and both players are forever associated with the worst teammate fight in history.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Football Highlights Football Top 5/Top 10
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
7 teammates who hated each other
RELATED STORY
Former Arsenal star blames his teammates for Wenger's exit
RELATED STORY
Seven greatest managers in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
4 Most Successful Dutch Players to grace the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Strikers who have failed to meet the expectations at...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Football Related YouTube channels you must follow
RELATED STORY
6 referee calls that made the world question football...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United players you may have forgotten
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
Tomorrow WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
Tomorrow EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
Tomorrow HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
Tomorrow MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
Tomorrow WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
Tomorrow CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us