Premier League 2019-20: 3 most disappointing Manchester United players in the pre-season

Manchester United v AC Milan - 2019 International Champions Cup

Manchester United had an excellent pre-season, winning all of their six friendly games. The Red Devils managed to score consistently, although Romelu Lukaku was barely seen in the pre-season campaign.

Now, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be ready to play either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial up front following Lukaku's departure.

United's defense has seen a notable improvement since Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined the club. Nonetheless, Solskjaer still has several problems to solve. The Red Devils midfielders were inconsistent and unable to match Rashford and Martial's brilliant form during the pre-season.

Marcus Rashford

Scott McTominay seemed like the only United midfielder capable of maintaining a high standard throughout the campaign. United's overall defensive strength has improved, but some of the club's defenders put in below-par performances.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three United players who performed below expectations throughout the pre-season.

#3 Luke Shaw

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Luke Shaw was one of United's best and most consistent players last season. He seemed on the verge of leaving the club after suffering a broken leg in 2015, but fortunately the 24-year-old managed to step up his game and amassed 29 starts in the 2018-19 season.

Surprisingly, he failed to live up to the expectations in the pre-season. The left-back rarely marauded forward, although Manchester United were dominant in most of the pre-season games. He bombed forward only when United faced defensive-minded opponents such as Kristiansund.

Shaw's defending was decent. However, the 24-year-old was at fault for Lucas Moura's goal in the Tottenham Hotspur game.

He remains United's most likely starter for the left-back position, despite fellow left-back Ashley Young outshining him in the pre-season. Shaw will surely need to improve if he does not want to lose his starting spot in the upcoming season.

