3 most underrated players in the Premier League this season

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 83 // 23 Mar 2019, 14:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Raul Jimenez

The Premier League is considered one of the unpredictable leagues in the world due to the presence of top-class talents in almost each and every club in the League. The players in the top sides in the league are the centre of attention for media and fans, which steals away the limelight from the best performing individuals in the league and they don't get the credit they fully deserve. So here we are with a list of three players who are having terrific seasons with their respective clubs and will also compare them with the so-called best players in the league in their respective position:

#3 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi

The 22-year old Nigerian international was bought by Leicester to replace N'golo Kante in midfield. Wilfred Ndidi has been terrific in the Leicester shirt since his arrival back in January 2017 for a reported fee of £17 million from Genk. The dynamic midfielder is a strong tackler of the ball and has a great engine.

If we compare Ndidi to the best defensive midfielders in the league- Fernandinho and Jorginho, Wilfred Ndidi beats both of them. Ndidi wins 3.5 tackles per game which is more than Fernandinho's 2.1 tackles per game and Jorginho's 2.2 tackles per game. He also manages 1.9 interceptions per game, more than Jorginho and Fernandinho(both 1.5 interceptions per game).

In attacking sense, he averages 1.6 shots per game which is far greater than Jorginho's 0.5 shots per game and Fernandinho's 1.1 shots per game.

#2 Aaron Wan Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan Bissaka

The 21-year old burst onto the scene with Crystal Palace this season and his having a terrific season. The Right back has bags of pace and is difficult to beat in one-on-one situations.

He gets dribbled past 0.3 times per game which is on par with Kyle Walker (0.3 dribbled past per game) and a better than Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson (0.9 dribbled past per game).

He averages 4 tackles per game which are far superior to Kyle Walker's 1.3 tackles per game and Robertson's 2.4 tackles per game.

He also manages 2.2 interceptions per game, again beating Walker(1.2) and Robertson(0.9) in that respect.

The 21-year old is one of the best full-backs in the country right now and will be the centre of attention in the upcoming transfer window.

#1 Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers's Raul Jimenez

The Mexican hitman is tearing apart the Premier League this season. The 27-year old is on loan from Benfica and is having a terrific season in the Wolves shirt. He has scored 12 goals and 6 assists this season.

But his overall play is what makes him one of the best strikers in the league this season. He averages 3 shots per game, which is more than Romelu Lukaku's 1.9, Aubameyang's 2.6 and Roberto Firmino's 2.1 shots per game.

He also averages 1.2 key passes per game which is again superior to Lukaku's 0.6, Aubameyang's 0.9 and Roberto Firmino's 1.1 key passes per game.

His strength and physicality are what makes him a perfect number 9. He has won more aerial duels (2.3 per game) than Firmino (0.8) and Aubameyang (1).

Only Romelu Lukaku beats him in this aspect. Wolves will surely like to get Jimenez on a permanent basis but there will be other clubs willing to pay more for the in-form striker.

