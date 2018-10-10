×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 must watch UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 fixtures

Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Preview
111   //    10 Oct 2018, 18:45 IST

The tournament so far has been a treat for football fans
The tournament so far has been a treat for football fans

The UEFA Nations League is being held for the first time ever this year. The tournament is held during international breaks, and prior to the introduction of this competition, the international breaks weren't as interesting as they are now.

The total number of participating teams in the Nations League is 55. The teams are divided into 4 leagues consisting of 4 groups each. The tournament so far has been a treat for football fans all over the globe.

Here are the fixtures to watch out for this October.

#1 Belgium vs Switzerland

Eden Hazard will be key in the Belgian squad
Eden Hazard will be key in the Belgian squad

The Belgians were influential throughout their 2018 World Cup campaign. Though Belgium could not reach the final of the World Cup, they impressed the footballing fraternity with their fearless game-play. Belgium finished third in the World Cup, which is their best finish in the competition so far.

Switzerland on the other hand just managed to clear the group stage at the mega event. Switzerland has a squad which can beat any opposition on any given day.

Belgium and Switzerland will lock horns against each other for the first time since 2016. Belgium defeated Switzerland with the score of 2-1 when they met last time in an international friendly.

Belgium go into the game against Switzerland as favourites.

#2 Croatia vs England

Spain beat Croatia in their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League
Spain beat Croatia in their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League

The runners up of this year's World Cup, Croatia will face yet another tough opponent in quick succession. Spain beat Croatia in their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League. Spain scored an unexpected 6 goals against Croatia when they met.

Despite finishing fourth at the World Cup, England's performance was not very pleasing and impressive. England will have to take their performance to the next level if they want to beat a resilient Croatia.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Belgium Football Eden Hazard Harry Kane Roberto Martinez Gareth Southgate
Rishi Kataria
ANALYST
Rishi is a sports lover. He is an avid follower of Football and takes a keen interest in Cricket too. He tries to follow other sports as much as possible. If you had a good read, make sure you follow him.
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
5 Talking Points from the UEFA Nations League Matches
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons for Spain's 2-1 defeat of...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England vs Spain: Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: What England's loss to Spain...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League Explained: Preview, Groups, Format,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England faces a real challenge...
RELATED STORY
3 ways England could improve to compete with the elite
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 takeaways from the first round of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
League A - Week 3
12 Oct POL POR 12:15 AM Poland vs Portugal
13 Oct CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
13 Oct BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
14 Oct NET GER 12:15 AM Netherlands vs Germany
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us