3 must watch UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 fixtures

The tournament so far has been a treat for football fans

The UEFA Nations League is being held for the first time ever this year. The tournament is held during international breaks, and prior to the introduction of this competition, the international breaks weren't as interesting as they are now.

The total number of participating teams in the Nations League is 55. The teams are divided into 4 leagues consisting of 4 groups each. The tournament so far has been a treat for football fans all over the globe.

Here are the fixtures to watch out for this October.

#1 Belgium vs Switzerland

Eden Hazard will be key in the Belgian squad

The Belgians were influential throughout their 2018 World Cup campaign. Though Belgium could not reach the final of the World Cup, they impressed the footballing fraternity with their fearless game-play. Belgium finished third in the World Cup, which is their best finish in the competition so far.

Switzerland on the other hand just managed to clear the group stage at the mega event. Switzerland has a squad which can beat any opposition on any given day.

Belgium and Switzerland will lock horns against each other for the first time since 2016. Belgium defeated Switzerland with the score of 2-1 when they met last time in an international friendly.

Belgium go into the game against Switzerland as favourites.

#2 Croatia vs England

Spain beat Croatia in their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League

The runners up of this year's World Cup, Croatia will face yet another tough opponent in quick succession. Spain beat Croatia in their opening fixture of the UEFA Nations League. Spain scored an unexpected 6 goals against Croatia when they met.

Despite finishing fourth at the World Cup, England's performance was not very pleasing and impressive. England will have to take their performance to the next level if they want to beat a resilient Croatia.

