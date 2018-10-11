×
3 new players who could make Manchester United unstoppable

Uday Jaria
Top 5 / Top 10
11 Oct 2018, 20:35 IST

Jose Mourinho is struggling to keep the team together.
Jose Mourinho is struggling to keep the team together.

After a tough start this season, Manchester United are currently eight in the Premier League table, eight points behind the leaders, Manchester City.

Their Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho criticised the board for not providing him with a sufficient amount of funds to spend in the last summer transfer market. Moreover, the big-name players like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are struggling to perform.

However, with the January transfer window just a few months away and the Red Devils could use this as the opportunity to strengthen their team and bring their season back on track.

Right on this note, here is a list of three players United could sign in the January transfer window to become unstoppable.

#3 Djibril Sidibe

Djibril Sidibe won the FIFA World Cup 2018
Djibril Sidibe won the FIFA World Cup 2018

United's first choice right back, Antonio Valencia is beyond his prime now and at the age of 33, he doesn't really have the engine to play week in week out for the Red Devils.

The French international, Djibril Sidibe is among the best right backs in Europe right now and he played a vital part in Monaco’s run to the Ligue 1 title and also to the Champions League semi-final during the 2016/17 season. He was the part of UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Season 2016/17 and contributed two goals along with eight assists to his team's success.

Sidibe is a modern fullback who is good both offensively and defensively. While his crossing and passing are his strongest attributes, he excels with his tackling as well. He won 59 tackles and completed 46 interceptions in France's top flight last season.

The 26-year old was linked with the move to Manchester United last summer and given the Red Devils' defensive woes this season, Jose Mourinho could turn his attention towards him again in January.

#2 Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala will be a dream signing for Manchester United
Paulo Dybala will be a dream signing for Manchester United

United are struggling to score goals this season and the solution to their attacking woes could be none other than Paulo Dybala.

Known for his pace, technique and finishing skills, he joined Juventus from Palermo in 2015, and the striker is doing a great job for the La Vecchia Signora (The Old Lady) since then. He scored 47 goals for the club in 87 league games since then and was a part of the Serie A Team of the Year for the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old was Juventus' star player last season and scored 26 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady. However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer took away the limelight from the attacker and his performances were affected by that.

Nevertheless, Dybala will command a huge price tag in today's transfer market and Manchester United will also face a huge competition from a number of big clubs for the signing of the talented Argentine.



