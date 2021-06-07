3 Norwich City players who could succeed in the Premier League next season

Norwich City secured promotion to the Premier League after being crowned champions of England's second-tier Championship last month. The Canaries accumulated a club-record 97 points from 46 games, finishing six points clear of second-placed Watford.

Norwich make an instant return to the top flight, having been relegated to the second division during the 2019-20 season.

The Canaries will now look to cement their spot in the Premier League, with manager Daniel Farke eyeing a repeat of their Championship heroics during the upcoming season.

On that note, here's a look at three Norwich City players who could shine in the Premier League next season.

#1 Max Aarons - Norwich City's promising full-back

Max Aarons is regarded as one of the best young right-backs in English football.

Regarded as one of the best young full-backs in English football, Max Aarons was one of Norwich City's standout performers during the 2020-21 campaign.

The 21-year old is a dynamic full-back who contributes heavily in both attack and defence. He played 45 league games during the recently concluded campaign, making 0.7 tackles, 0.9 interceptions and 1.8 clearances per match. Aarons also scored two goals and provided two assists this past season.

Tim Krul ✅

Max Aarons ✅

Grant Hanley ✅

Emiliano Buendia ✅

Teemu Pukki ✅

Oliver Skipp (on loan from Tottenham) ✅



Sky Bet Championship title winners Norwich City dominate the PFA Team of the Year with six players featuring 🔰 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 3, 2021

His exploits earned him a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and he was also nominated for the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award.

The England youth international has been linked with a number of top European clubs in recent months, so Norwich may find it hard to convince him to remain at Carrow Road.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram