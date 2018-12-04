3 Notable Manchester United losses under José Mourinho

Manchester United under Jose Mourinho has been far from convincing at times

Manchester United landed one of the greatest managers in 2016 when Portuguese Jose Mourinho took charge of the club. It was almost a match made in heaven. Here was a club in transition and in desperate need of a manager equal to its size.

Sir Alex Ferguson's hand-picked successor, David Moyes, didn't quite cut it as the job proved too much for him. It was a torrid spell for United who almost immediately lost grit and the fear factor. In came Louis van Gaal, a disciplinarian with the credentials to match.

He too failed to quench the insatiable thirst of United's supporters. Van Gaal, in fact, set the course for the type of backward-passing, negative football that is seen today. Then, United could dominate any side in terms of possession but the ball was mainly in their own half. The Dutchman brought United back to Champions League football and delivered an FA Cup but it proved little in securing his job.

Mourinho came in with a wealth of experience and various titles to his name. In fact, many questioned why he wasn't given the nod after Ferguson chose to retire. It is a job that he publicly admired. His first season was a huge success in terms of trophy haul despite finishing sixth in the Premier League. Since then, the Red Devils have blown hot and cold.

Under his spell, United have suffered some notable losses. Let's look at three of them

#3 Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United (2016)

Chelsea danced past United

On October 23, 2016, Mourinho made his first return to Stamford Bridge since his sacking. He was always going to receive a hostile reception. This is the heaviest defeat that United have suffered under Mourinho to date. The Red Devils had the worst possible start to this match. A lapse in concentration barely a minute after kick-off allowed Pedro to outsprint David de Gea and poke home.

Centre-back Gary Cahill doubled the lead after 20 minutes. United seemed not to have any sort of response in this match. The Blues capitalised to add further goals in the 62nd minute to effectively kill off the game. N'Golo Kante, an unlikely goal scorer got on the scoring sheet to pile more misery on Mourinho and his team. This was one of United's worst performances of that season as they finished a disappointing sixth in the league.

