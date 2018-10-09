×
3 of Arsenal's most memorable Adidas kits

Santosh Pradhan
ANALYST
Feature
534   //    09 Oct 2018, 02:00 IST

Arsenal have announced a new kit partnership with the German sportswear giant Adidas. The deal is said to be worth a reported £300m over five seasons, which works out to be £60m per season for the Gunners. The last time Arsenal wore Adidas kits was back in the 1993-94 season. Club legend Ian Wright brought back his memories in an Adidas kit by posting a pic from the 1991 season which was his debut season for Arsenal.


Most of the fans reminded of the 'bruised banana' kit which was the famous away kit from 1991 to 1993.

The Arsenal-Adidas deal has generated a lot of interest among fans on social media who have always craved for traditional designs rather than the modern ones. Most of the fans reminded of the 'bruised banana' kit which was the famous away kit from 1991 to 1993.

The new deal represents a huge improvement over their previous deal and should further strengthen the power of the commercial revenues that the Gunners can get in the coming years.

We take a look at the best Adidas kits worn by the Arsenal players in the past.

#3 Away, 1988-91

There was no club badge on it and instead there was a cannon l

The difference with this kit was that there was no club badge on it and instead there was a cannon which symbolizes the badge. The yellow and Blue combination which was seen in many away kit designs too was loved by the fans and that Arsenal won the league in that season makes the kit even more memorable.This kit was worn by the players when they won the league at Anfield in 1989 on the final day of the First division league.

#2 Home, 1990-92

Arsenal won the league in the 1990/91 season with this kit

This kit was not as famous as the other ones. But once again it was a Premier league winning kit, which was not an easy achievement at the time.

Arsenal won the league in the 1990/91 season with this kit and it took many years for the club to replicate the success and they finally did it under Wenger in 1998. That is the reason the 89 away kit and the 91 home kits are so close to every Gunner's heart.

#1 Away, 1991-93

No one looked more dashing than Ian Wright wearing the 'Bruised Banana' kit

This was the one we talked about at the start of the article. The design was never replicated by any kit manufacturers for Arsenal and fans are craving for such a design, if the design team from Adidas is reading this.

Arsenal won the league with this kit in 1990-91 season. The bruised banana kit is still seen at away matches with fans preserving them so carefully over the years. The trademark pattern is now used on hats, scarves, phone cases, and other Arsenal merchandise. No one looked more dashing than Ian Wright wearing the 'Bruised Banana' kit.




