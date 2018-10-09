3 of the most memorable things Lionel Messi has done against Real Madrid

A young Lionel Messi with Ronaldinho

Lionel Messi is a name unknown to none. He is considered by most as the greatest player of all time. The feats he achieved with Barcelona only strengthen his claim of being called the greatest ever. Even the mighty Real Madrid cannot stop Messi when he decides to take control of the game. Here are the three most unbelievable things Messi has done against Real Madrid.

#3 Hat-trick against Real Madrid at the age of 19

People knew that there was this young Argentinian kid who plays for Barcelona and had loads of potential. But it was this Clásico in 2007 when they realized that they are potentially witnessing an all-time great.

A very young 19 year old Lionel Messi stepped on the pitch and rescued a point for Barcelona. He scored three goals against the mighty Madrid, each one being an equalizer after Madrid had taken the lead three times in total. The game ended in 3-3 draw and Camp Nou was stunned by the magic of this little man.

#2 Solo goal in the Champions League 2011 semi final

Real Madrid v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi's dribbling is second to none. Even Real Madrid has fallen victim to it in the biggest tournament of club football. The occasion was the 2nd leg of the Champion's League semi final held at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona were leading 1-0 and then Messi produced one of the greatest Champions League goals of all time. He dribbled past the entire Madrid team and scored a goal past Casillas. To quote the famous commentator Peter Drury's reaction to Messi's goal:

"And here's Messi....away from 2, 3, 4....wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.... How good is he? A mere supernatural goal from Lionel Messi! He has wriggled and tiptoed his way to the gates of Wembley Stadium. He is just brilliant. Best player in the world, bar none."look at the pace, look at the speed , the control and finish. You can't touch him, you can't get near him."

