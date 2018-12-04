×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 pairs of namesakes who are all famous footballers

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
483   //    04 Dec 2018, 12:41 IST

Ronaldo shares his name with the Brazilian great
Ronaldo shares his name with the Brazilian great

Footballers are famous all over the world because of their exploits on the football pitch and their names actually become brands in course of time. However, It is not very common for 2 footballers to have the same name. There have been players with similar names in Holland or Romania or Brazil but very rarely one comes across players who have absolutely identical names.

However, there have been some players, who actually share the same name or surname. In some of the cases, both the footballers sharing that name have gone on to become famous footballers. We would discuss 3 such famous pairs of namesakes of world football:

1.   Ronaldo (Brazil) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal):

Ronaldo
Ronaldo

Ronaldo of Brazil remains one of the finest strikers in world football. He is one of the few players to have won both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot in World Cups. He has also featured in 2 World Cup-winning squads for Brazil.

Ronaldo was known for his exceptional physical strength, quick dribbling and rasping pace and was termed as 'O Phenomeno' or 'The Phenomeno' is the 1990s. He played for big clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid and scored 352 goals in 518 club matches, apart from winning the La Liga and Serie A titles. He also scored 62 international goals in 98 matches for the Brazilian national team. Ronaldo was the recipient of Ballon D’Or twice in his illustrious career.

Cristiano Ronaldo burst into world football when the senior Ronaldo was in the twilight of career. He was signed on by Manchester United in 2003 and spent 6 very successful seasons with them. He moved to Real Madrid in 2009 and became an even better player there.

Ronaldo has won every possible honour including the Champions League, La Liga and EPL titles in his career. He has also won the Ballon D’Or 5 times and scored 584 goals in 781 matches in his club career. He has also scored 85 goals in 154 matches for the Portuguese national team and won the Euro 2016 with them.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo Nazario Timeless
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
5 pairs of brothers who played together for the same club
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers who became politicians
RELATED STORY
4 footballers who won almost all major trophies
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers with the worst statues you’ll ever see
RELATED STORY
5 famous footballers who went broke after retirement
RELATED STORY
5 youngest footballers to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
6 African footballers who are not as famous as their brother
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Like father, like son - 3 famous...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Brazilian footballers of all time
RELATED STORY
3 Footballers who suffer from aviophobia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us