3 perfect Luis Suarez's replacement at Barcelona

Inphase Mussel FOLLOW ANALYST 11 Sep 2018, 18:42 IST

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga

With El Pistolero ageing up, his fitness has become a significant issue and Barcelona have sold Paco Alcacer in the most recent football transfer window.

With no perfect replacement, the Spanish giants will have to promote a youth player for their A team and get the Uruguayan international some rest, so he is fully fit for occasions such as UEFA Champions League because the club has missed out on three times now.

No doubt he is one of the most excellent strikers in the game, but the former Liverpool star's age becomes an issue, and so he doesn't get enough rest. Here are some potential replacements for him at Camp Nou.

#3 Antoine Griezmann:

Valencia CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Although the Atletico Madrid star rejected Barcelona in the summer transfer window, he didn't rule out the move entirely. Griezmann is a versatile player and could bring a lot to the Blaugrana squad, if Suarez is left out for some issues.

The former Real Sociedad star is a deadly finisher and does not let the opportunity get out of hands very quickly. He had a fantastic World Cup and also the Europa League, where he won the player of the tournament.

Griezmann had 52 appearances last season (across all competitions ) and scored 29 goals and nine assists. For France, he scored four goals and bagged two assists in seven matches. Another key player that Bartomeu should still keep on his list in case anything happens to Suarez.

#2 Timo Werner:

Germany Training & Press Conference

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner is only 22 years old and already has a lot to add to his name. Long range goals, vision, shooting power, creativity he has everything that a perfect Barcelona star would need.

The German also has a similar style, of playing wide when the team has a better chance of scoring from the central area. In short, he sacrifices his opportunities for the team, the right attitude for a Barcelona player to possess.

He scored 13 goals last season and managed seven assists in 32 appearances. Isn't it too good for a striker to hold such stats?

#1 Mauro Icardi

FC Internazionale v Torino FC - Serie A

Inter Milan's Argentine would fit in Barcelona's system very well. Although he never cuts the national team, which he has made now under Scarloni, the striker still has age on his side and is very prolific.

He is not selfish and drifts wide when the opportunity will be created. Precisely what Barcelona would want when Lionel Messi is taking an angle towards the goal.

The Nerazzurri captain scored 29 times out of 34 appearances last season and also has an assist. He is young and suits the system very well and Bartomeu should have him in his key list to replace Suarez.