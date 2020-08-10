Surely this EPL (Premier League) season will go down as the craziest EPL season to date? No one would have foreseen the EPL season being suspended in March or ending in July. But that has been the case due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, right now EPL teams would have been in the midst of pre-season, but instead, they are now recovering after a long season because of the pandemic and will have to start training again sooner than ever before.

We still have the UEFA Champions League and Europa League to sit back and watch where the English contingent of Manchester City, Chelsea, Wolves and Manchester United are still alive. But the domestic season for all of them is over.

The good news is that we only have a small break before the EPL will be back. The traditional curtain-raiser of the Community Shield will be between EPL winners Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal. And then on 12th September, the EPL rollercoaster begins all over again.

However, the end of the EPL season does mean that the summer transfer window has opened for business and will remain open until 5th October, one of the latest closings to the window in a long time.

It is expected that this transfer window could be hit hard by the pandemic. In other words, there may be no astronomical player transfer fees paid, but you never know what may happen. Like in any other transfer window, speculations and rumours will circulate about players' future - whether an EPL club manager wants to sell a player or a player wants to leave their current club.

Some players would want to further their careers by joining bigger clubs or leaving a team who have been relegated. Others would want to leave their current team in search of more first-team football, especially before the rescheduled Euros in 2021. Other players may simply want a new challenge with a different team in the EPL or venture outside the league.

So, here is a look at three players from five EPL teams from the 2019-20 season, who in my opinion, could leave in the summer. In this article, I will focus on players from the following five teams: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brighton and Burnley.

Three players from five EPL teams who may leave their respective clubs in the summer:

#1: Arsenal

What will be Mikel Arteta's plans this summer for the Gunners? Who will he offload in order to bring new players to the club?

Mikel Arteta has his first transfer window to look forward to now and would want to leave his imprint on the club by bringing in his own recruits. However, if reports are to be believed, he will have a very limited transfer budget. So here are three players who may seek a new challenge away from the Emirates.

1. Mesut Ozil

Mesut Özil has not appeared in an Arsenal shirt since 7th March 2020 and not once since the EPL restart.

A frozen out figure since the EPL's Project Restart, Mesut Ozil's future at the Emirates Stadium looks very uncertain.

He has not been in a single Arsenal squad since the resumption of EPL action in June. That is because head coach Mikel Arteta has stated that he has been fit but not good enough to make the matchday squad.

Rumours have been circulating about Ozil likely to go out of the club due to his £350,000 per week wages, especially when he has not been in the Arsenal squad for a while and has not been performing like the Galactico he once was.

When he first signed for Arsenal, fans were excited and rightly so. He was assisting goals left, right and centre. However, times have changed for the former German international. He now looks a pale shadow of himself.

From the financial perspective for Arsenal, offloading Mesut Ozil who's 'laid-back' approach is not suitable in the modern game anymore, would make sense. This is especially because the EPL side can use these wages to bring in some necessary defensive and box-to-box midfield reinforcements.

For the player himself, he has stated that he loves the city of London. He is settled there and is earning a lot of money, so there may not be a good reason to move. However, with someone of his quality, a fresh start and challenge may bring back the Mesut Ozil we all enjoy on the football pitch, one who controls the game with his playmaking abilities.

2. Matteo Guendouzi

Perhaps the last time we have seen Matteo Guendouzi in an Arsenal shirt was in the 2-1 defeat against Brighton in June.

Another player Mikel Arteta has frozen out of Arsenal's EPL matchday squad despite being fit is Matteo Guendouzi. However, this problem is a bit different to the one above. It is reportedly the attitude of the player which has become a huge problem for Arteta.

Guendouzi has reportedly refused to apologise for his behaviour in the game against Brighton where he grabbed the neck of the opposition striker Neal Maupay. This has severed the relationship between himself and Arteta to the point that Guendouzi's future lies away from the Emirates next season.

Reportedly, Guendouzi may become a makeweight for an Arteta transfer target, potentially Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid or Philippe Coutinho from FC Barcelona.

Guendouzi does have a high transfer value as he is only 21 years old and has a promising potential. However, it is a shame it won't be at the Emirates. He started his Arsenal career well under Unai Emery but has now faded to the point of no return under Arteta.

If reports are to be believed, Guendouzi needs a fresh start under a manager who will help him improve his attitude and turn him into a great midfielder. He needs the right guidance and attitude, which he does not seem to have at the moment.

A fresh start may give him just that. One potential destination may be Villarreal whose new head coach was the man who brought Guendouzi to Arsenal - Unai Emery.

3. Sokratis

Was it the last time Sokratis scored in an Arsenal shirt?

Unlike Ozil and Guendouzi, Sokratis has not been frozen out of the Arsenal squad. The Greek defender has played a few EPL games under Arteta, but he no longer offers the defensive stability he provided while he was at Dortmund.

Every time he is on the ball, there is a palpable nervousness about him, a fear that he may give the ball away. That is something Arsenal can ill afford to do, especially when playing out from the back, the Arteta way.

Although he is not as strong as he was while at Dortmund, Sokratis is still a decent defender who will do a job for a team who doesn't play out from the back. The Greek defender may thrive at a team where the primary role of a centre-back is to defend and clear the ball.

With a year left on his contract, Sokratis could obviously run it down and choose to fight for his place at Arsenal, which he reportedly wants to do. However, I believe a new challenge at a club who do not play such possession-based football like the Gunners could suit Sokratis better.