×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window

Santosh Pradhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.02K   //    14 Nov 2018, 21:14 IST

Danny Welbeck’s injury has given Unai Emery plenty to think about. Danny was seen as a vital cog in the hard working Arsenal front line. The other options which Unai has are all creative minded ones who have been scoring goals and creating chances, but the Unai Emery style of play also demands a lot of hard work and running off the ball which Welbeck was adept at doing. The match against Wolves was a good example where the Gunners didn’t have someone like Danny to give them an extra dimension in the attacking third.

As we near the hectic round of matches in December and the January transfer window that follows, many big players are named as close enough for Arsenal or other big clubs to sign. Here we take a look at three players who might interest Unai Emery and the Arsenal board, come the January transfer season.

#1. Malcom


Malcom fits the bill with his technical ability and an eye for goal
Malcom fits the bill with his technical ability and an eye for goal

Malcom has been continuously linked with Arsenal even before his big-money move to Barcelona, and the rumors are still going strong as it will be difficult for him to constantly find playing time at the Nou Camp. Back in January, Malcom was linked with a move to London with Spurs and Arsenal both wanting to sign him. But Wenger decided to bring Aubameyang as the team needed some goals. And the decision was and remains correct given the goal scoring touch Auba has.

But now that Arsenal needs a winger or a support striker, Malcom fits the bill with his technical ability and an eye for goal.

Malcom has been in and out of the team at Barca and is only now getting some more playing time compared to his situation before October. It will be a big decision for Malcom too as playing time at Emirates is also not something easy to get with Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, and Emile Rowe fighting for one place.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Danny Welbeck Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsene Wenger Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Santosh Pradhan
ANALYST
3 players Arsenal should sell in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 players Tottenham should sign in January
RELATED STORY
Who can do better this season? Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur?
RELATED STORY
3 Players Arsenal Need To Sign In January 
RELATED STORY
3 January signings that could help Arsenal win the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Best opening weekend fixture from...
RELATED STORY
5 players who played for both Arsenal and Tottenham
RELATED STORY
6 missed signings that prove Liverpool are unlucky in...
RELATED STORY
Is the early closure of the transfer window a stroke of...
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who should leave on loan in the January...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us