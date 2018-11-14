3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window

Santosh Pradhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.02K // 14 Nov 2018, 21:14 IST

Danny Welbeck’s injury has given Unai Emery plenty to think about. Danny was seen as a vital cog in the hard working Arsenal front line. The other options which Unai has are all creative minded ones who have been scoring goals and creating chances, but the Unai Emery style of play also demands a lot of hard work and running off the ball which Welbeck was adept at doing. The match against Wolves was a good example where the Gunners didn’t have someone like Danny to give them an extra dimension in the attacking third.

As we near the hectic round of matches in December and the January transfer window that follows, many big players are named as close enough for Arsenal or other big clubs to sign. Here we take a look at three players who might interest Unai Emery and the Arsenal board, come the January transfer season.

#1. Malcom

Malcom fits the bill with his technical ability and an eye for goal

Malcom has been continuously linked with Arsenal even before his big-money move to Barcelona, and the rumors are still going strong as it will be difficult for him to constantly find playing time at the Nou Camp. Back in January, Malcom was linked with a move to London with Spurs and Arsenal both wanting to sign him. But Wenger decided to bring Aubameyang as the team needed some goals. And the decision was and remains correct given the goal scoring touch Auba has.

But now that Arsenal needs a winger or a support striker, Malcom fits the bill with his technical ability and an eye for goal.

Malcom has been in and out of the team at Barca and is only now getting some more playing time compared to his situation before October. It will be a big decision for Malcom too as playing time at Emirates is also not something easy to get with Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, and Emile Rowe fighting for one place.

