3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window

Emery will want to do some business in January

Danny Welbeck’s injury and Aaron Ramsey’s contract situation makes it inevitable that Arsenal might sign some players in January. Though the Arsenal board and also Arsene Wenger were not the fans of the Winter Transfer window, Unai Emery might have a different take as he takes the Europa League seriously too, and in order to finish in top 4 and also try and win the Europa League, he would require a big and quality squad.

The good thing for Unai is that there are replacements available in-house too. He can give more playing time to Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Eddie Nketiah can be an option up front and also the form of Reiss Nelson gives Emery some options to try. Nelson has been banging in goals for Hoffenheim and there are chances his loan deal might be scrapped and he would be recalled to the Unai Emery set-up come January.

We look at three players Unai Emery could sign in January.

#3 Emerson

Big clubs like Arsenal, PSG and Manchester City are pursuing the Atletico Mineiro right-back Emerson who has all the qualities to be the next Daniel Alves. Emerson moved to Atletico Mineiro only back in April and he is having a breakthrough season. He has been called up to the Brazilian U20 team and that shows the progress he has made in quick time.

His pace, positional sense and aerial ability are talked about a lot in Brazil and he could be one for the future for the Gunners. Stephan Lichtsteiner only signed a year-long deal with Arsenal and there are chances the deal might not be extended beyond the actual one. It makes sense to target someone who can be an understudy as well as a competition for Hector Bellerin.

Emerson likes to play short passes which suits Unai Emery’s style of building play from the back and Emerson can start attacks from the back.

