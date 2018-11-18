×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.07K   //    18 Nov 2018, 20:43 IST

Emery will want to do some business in January
Emery will want to do some business in January

Danny Welbeck’s injury and Aaron Ramsey’s contract situation makes it inevitable that Arsenal might sign some players in January. Though the Arsenal board and also Arsene Wenger were not the fans of the Winter Transfer window, Unai Emery might have a different take as he takes the Europa League seriously too, and in order to finish in top 4 and also try and win the Europa League, he would require a big and quality squad.

The good thing for Unai is that there are replacements available in-house too. He can give more playing time to Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Eddie Nketiah can be an option up front and also the form of Reiss Nelson gives Emery some options to try. Nelson has been banging in goals for Hoffenheim and there are chances his loan deal might be scrapped and he would be recalled to the Unai Emery set-up come January.

We look at three players Unai Emery could sign in January.

#3 Emerson

Emerson
Emerson

Big clubs like Arsenal, PSG and Manchester City are pursuing the Atletico Mineiro right-back Emerson who has all the qualities to be the next Daniel Alves. Emerson moved to Atletico Mineiro only back in April and he is having a breakthrough season. He has been called up to the Brazilian U20 team and that shows the progress he has made in quick time.

His pace, positional sense and aerial ability are talked about a lot in Brazil and he could be one for the future for the Gunners. Stephan Lichtsteiner only signed a year-long deal with Arsenal and there are chances the deal might not be extended beyond the actual one. It makes sense to target someone who can be an understudy as well as a competition for Hector Bellerin.

Emerson likes to play short passes which suits Unai Emery’s style of building play from the back and Emerson can start attacks from the back.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Ousmane Dembele Football Top 5/Top 10 Unai Emery
Broken Sports
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 2 star players Arsenal could sign...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Arsenal Need To Sign In January 
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should sell in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 Star Players Chelsea Could Sign in January Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who should leave on loan in the January...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United Need To Sign In January
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal should sign Eric Bailly from...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us