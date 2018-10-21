3 players Arsenal must count on in this tough week

Emery has proven to be pretty successful thus far

Arsenal will play a total of three matches this week, and it includes a short trip to Portugal for the third Europa League group stage match. Their opponents, Liverpool and Manchester City, both successfully grabbed all three points over the weekend. Meanwhile, Chelsea could only afford to secure a last-minute draw against Manchester United. The result is favourable for the Gunners as it could see them level on points with Chelsea and Tottenham after Monday night.

The Gunners have been enjoying nine successive victories in all competitions. Fans are praying that this great form under Emery will continue even though they are still conceding far too quickly as compared to their rivals. Arsenal will soon their toughest match in a long while when they host Liverpool in early November. If the club wants to remain in an excellent position to fight for the title, they would have to pocket all three points from all games this week. For the previous few seasons, Arsenal has dropped points too easily along the way to significantly weaker teams.

To perform well, Emery would have to count on every single player that he has. During this stressful period, many players end up injuring themselves and have to remain on the sidelines for an extended period. There are three key players that Arsenal cannot do without this week. Here is a look at the three players that Arsenal will have to count on to win the upcoming matches.

#3 Bernd Leno

Leno could play all three games this week

With Petr Cech still out injured with a hamstring injury, Leno is expected to start in all three matches this week. The first test for him will come on Monday night when he is set to face Jamie Vardy, a lethal striker known for scoring against the Gunners. The Englishman has a reputation for scoring against the top-six clubs and back in May, he helped the Foxes inflict a 3-1 damage against Arsenal.

Although Leno looked unsteady in the early stages of his career as the new Arsenal goalkeeper, he has performed so far so good in the Premier League. Unfortunately, he conceded a goal in the match against Fulham before the international break. That goal was certainly not his fault. In fact, he pulled off a string of great saves to deny the hosts from taking the lead first.

The German keeper would then have to face Sporting Lisbon in Portugal before travelling back to London to face Crystal Palace in a London Derby. Arsenal looks almost certain to advance from their Europa League group after recording two straight victories. If the team is to secure a positive result against the Portuguese side, they would have a foot into the Round of 32.

Cech is also expected to be unfit for the match at Selhurst Park, as such Leno could be playing three matches in a single week. Even though it is not surprising to see a goalie do that, it still involves full concentration from him to ensure that he does not let his team down. After all, this is the 26-year-old's debut season in the EPL. He needs time to fully adapt to the rigour of the EPL and having such a short period of time to rest. Arsenal would really have to count on Leno to continue their winning streak in all competitions.

