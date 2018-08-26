3 Players Arsenal Need To Sign In January

The Unai Emery era hasn't kicked off as expected with 2 losses in the first two games to rivals City and Chelsea.

Though Arsenal have done well in the transfer window, the results on the pitch have not been positive. With the departure of the legendary Arsene Wenger, it can take quite sometime for Arsenal to mount a serious title challenge.

Signing these 3 players might take them a step closer to that:

#3- James Tarkowski

Tarkowski to Arsenal?

Although Arsenal signed Sokratis they still need another good defender to partner him. Mustafi has been average since his arrival from Valencia and Koscielny picked up an injury at the end of last season which is a long-term injury.

Could Tarkowksi be the man who can bring that much needed stability to the team? The Englishman endured a great season last year as he lead Burnley to a Europe league finish. He and Ben Mee formed a great partnership throughout the whole of last season, he was being monitored by Arsenal last season but a transfer never went through.

But Arsenal should go for him in January, it is unknown how much money the Burnley star will cost but Beesotted have reported he's worth at least £30 Million for the defende

