3 players Arsenal should offload before the transfer window shuts 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
916   //    22 Jul 2019, 10:02 IST

Burnley FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Burnley FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal have been one of the busier clubs in terms of transfer activity this summer, having been linked to a pool of players from parts of Europe. However, the Gunners are yet to beef up their first team squad or enhance their chances of competing for the top 4.

Wingers such as Lucas Vasquez and most notably Wilfried Zaha have been heavily mooted with a transfer to the Emirates, but due to lack of substantial funds in this ever-increasing transfer market and a large wage bill coupled with no Champions League action, the hierarchy at Arsenal is caught up in a maze.

They could however, snap up players if they let go of their own men who haven't been up to the mark in recent seasons, or are supposedly surplus to requirements.

On that note, we analyze three players Arsenal must unload before the transfer window closes.

#3 Calum Chambers

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League
Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Once regarded as the next 'towering defender' of English football, Calum Chambers has almost turned into a forgotten man due to injuries and recent debacles with the recently relegated Fulham side that leaked goals for fun.

He made the switch from Southampton to Arsenal in 2014 after having drawn a host of plaudits for his eye-catching, fearless defending for the Saints. An England call-up soon happened as well, but since then, it's all been down-slope for the 24-year-old.

Chambers is highly talented, but can be considered as a shabby defender at times. He won the Fulham Player of the Year accolade last season, but not for his services across the back line, but in midfield.

The youngster still has a lot of scope for improvement in terms of the positional aspect of his game, concentration and consistency. It doesn't seem like he is ready yet to be a part of Arsenal, or any other top 6 side for that matter.

With each point on the line in the Premier League due to fierce competition, Chambers is not the defender one would trust to chip in with performances week-in-week-out.

Perhaps, for the quality he possesses and the fact that his Arsenal career has undergone a stop-start pattern, it's best for Chambers to look elsewhere for a fresher beginning.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan Calum Chambers Unai Emery
