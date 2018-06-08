Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players Barcelona could sell this summer

These players look set to depart the Camp Nou.

Ritwik Kundu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 15:16 IST
4.90K

Valverde has some big decisions to make.
Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge at the Nou Camp ended pretty well for the Catalan club, as they coasted to the Liga title in fine fashion, losing only once all season and finishing 17 points ahead of arch-rivals Real Madrid. Andres Iniesta bowed out in style with yet another La Liga-Copa del Rey double to his name, as he left for J-League side Vissel Kobe after 16 years at Estadi del FC Barcelona.

Questions, however, still remain over the Blaugrana's continental struggles after a spectacular 3-0 loss in Rome saw them knocked out in the quarter-finals, even as Zidane's troops sealed a third straight, and thirteenth overall, European Cup triumph.

It was a season of many positives for the Catalans, as new recruits like Umtiti and Coutinho put up several impressive performances for the world to see, while members of the old guard like Messi, Suarez, Pique and Busquets continued to sparkle. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has turned into one of the world's best shot-stoppers while Roberto and Paulinho showed great promise.

The summer promises new signings as Barcelona set their sights on more European glory, but here are 3 current players who may not be at the Nou Camp come next season:

#3 Ousmane Dembele

The previous season, Barcelona completed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for an initial £96.8 million, potentially rising to £135.5 million.

Will Dembele be at Barca next season?
Will Dembele be at Barca next season?

The 20-year-old France international had signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp outfit, with the deal being the second most expensive of all time, eclipsed only by Neymar's recent £200 million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

A year later, however, the Catalan club could be prepared to cut their losses on the Frenchman, following an injury-plagued below-par season. The winger could manage only 14 starts this season, in which he scored only 6 goals.

Criticized often for trying to be too creative or defensively unaware, Dembele has been rumored to be unsettled at Barca, with a whole host of other clubs interested in signing him, if available.

"Is he on the market? Now I'm interested." - Liverpool manager Klopp when asked about Dembele.

Barcelona have been continuously linked with a move for Griezmann, and Dembele could be sold to make way for his fellow-countryman whom Messi called one of the world's "best."

Although the club have been steadfast in their claims that the Frenchman is not for sale, the right bid could force them to consider the option of taking the talented winger off their payroll.

La Liga 2017-18 Barcelona Football Ousmane Dembele Andre Gomes
