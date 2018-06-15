Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players Barcelona could sign in place of Antoine Griezmann

A closer look at transfer targets Barcelona could approach as alternatives to Antoine Griezmann.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 19:01 IST
13.58K

Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final
Olympique de Marseille v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Europa League Final

Alas! The Griezmann transfer saga has finally come to an end with a grievous blow for Barcelona fans.

The Frenchman had long been linked to Barcelona, who were ready to trigger his £87.5m release clause, which will come into effect on July 1. However, a few hours ago, the 27-year-old dropped a bombshell by snubbing the Spanish giants and announcing he will stay at his current club, Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann revealed his sensational decision on Movistar+.

I have decided to stay.

He also posted a video on his Twitter handle, confirming his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As such, the former Real Sociedad star has thrown La Blaugrana's transfer plans into utter disarray. Nevertheless, this is not an unfamiliar experience for the club, who must be having a feeling of déjà vu right now.

Last summer too, Barcelona spent months trying to secure Marco Verratti, only to see him brush off the offer and stay put at Parc des Princes.

Having undergone this interminable rigmarole, Barcelona will now have to quickly catch up on their potential transfer targets, who they believe can be a replacement for Antoine Griezmann.

On that note, let us take a look at the 3 signings Barcelona could clinch after Griezmann's knock-back.

#3 Paulo Dybala

Juventus FC v AC Milan - Serie A
Juventus FC v AC Milan - Serie A

In the past couple of years, Dybala has merchandised himself as one of the most promising young talents in modern football.

The Argentine joined Juventus on a fee of £36m in 2015 and has remained the linchpin of the squad since then.

In the recent season, he notched up 22 goals in the 33 appearances he made in the Serie A with an added 5 assists.

The 24-year-old can effortlessly run rings around the opposition owing to his excellent technical intellect, dribbling skills, balance and confidence with the ball.

Dybala has been linked with a move to Nou Camp due to his Argentinian connection with Lionel Messi and the speculations have been stimulated by Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri's recent interview.

Would we wait for the World Championship to decide his future? No, it’s not like Higuain.

I spoke to him before the holidays and his goal is to play another great season with us and then go to a great team to improve. If you play at Juventus you have three chances: Real, Barça or Bayern.



