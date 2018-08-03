3 players Barcelona must sign before the transfer window shuts

Eden Hazard is one of the few players that Barcelona need for the next season

Like every other European club, Catalan giants FC Barcelona have been active in the transfer market as they work towards strengthening major areas of their squad before the upcoming campaign.

Despite winning both the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey trophy last term, it is evident that the club is keen to build upon that success, as suggested by their activities in the transfer market this summer.

Blaugrana lost some important superstars recently, with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Paulinho and Lucas Digne taking the exit route from the Camp Nou.

Although they did manage to sign Bordreaux's Malcolm, Sevilla's Clement Lenglet, and Gremio's Arthur Melo, their business in the transfer window is still unfinished if they are to compete at the top level next season.

Therefore, lets quickly take a look at 3 incredible superstars Barca must consider signing before the transfer window runs out.

#3 David Alaba

Alaba is a decent left-back whose versatility would allow him to operate in multiple roles

Austrian International David Alaba is one of the few players that Barcelona must consider signing before the closure of the transfer window this summer. With the departure of Lucas Digne, who left for Everton in a deal worth £18 million this week, the Blaugrana will need to sign a high quality left-back, and the Bayern Munich ace would be a perfect fit.

Having established himself as one of the most impressive ball playing defenders in the world, the 26 year old has a lot of qualities which would enable him thrive at the Camp Nou.

Alaba is a player who impresses in both offensive and defensive aspects, busting forward at necessary moments to support attacking moves with his sheer pace and incredible dribbling skills, as well as providing rigidity and composure at the back.

The Bayern Munich superstar would be a great acquisition for Barcelona, as he is capable of establishing an intense competition with Jordi Alba for the starting role. He can also feature as a winger or a midfielder, thanks to his incredible versatility which enables him to operate in multiple positions.

