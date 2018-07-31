3 Players Barcelona need to get rid of

AS Roma v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg Two

Ever since Ernesto Valverde took charge of FC Barcelona, there were high expectations of a better finish in the UEFA Champions League. However, their UCL campaign came to an end at the hands of AS Roma in a spectacular set of fixtures. And the story of getting knocked out in the quarter finals continued. But, the team played some exceptional domestic football and won the La Liga & Copa Del Rey with ease.

Barcelona played one of their best La Liga seasons, scoring tons of goals and almost finishing the campaign unbeaten.

In La Liga, Valverde looked to play his full strength squad, and in the Copa del Rey, the lineup mostly consisted of the players who were not called up frequently.

Despite, this effort to balance the squad in terms of playing time, Barcelona had players who were not called at all for different reasons.

The Spanish giants would like to sell some of these less used players to refurnish their squad, and make room for the new signings and their wages. Barcelona have made some new signings and might sign more players, so it is obvious they need to free up some space in their dressing room.

Let’s take a look at 3 players FC Barcelona need to get rid of.

#3 Denis Suarez

Denis Suarez

The attacking midfielder failed to impress at Barcelona. The expectations from a player are very high at a club like Barcelona, and Denis failed to cope up with the pressure of playing for the Catalan giants.

He wasn’t called up frequently, but he failed to deliver when he got the chances. He currently has the number 8 jersey. which was previously worn by club legend Xavi Hernandez. Despite having his jersey number, Denis failed to replicate his performances for the team and failed to make his mark in the lineup.

Barcelona have recently signed Arthur who’d try to fit in the squad and might well want to take the number 8 jersey from Denis Suarez. Suarez is young and has potential, he must start from a mid table club in Europe, where he may find his best form again.

