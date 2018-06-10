Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players Barcelona should sell this summer

Barcelona need to get their act together and sell these players this summer

Abhijit Ajayan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 12:40 IST
7.86K

Roma v FC Barcelona<p>UEFA Champions League Quarter Final </p><p>10/04/2018.
Valverde has quite a few calls to make this summer

Barcelona enjoyed a great season domestically and came as close as they could to getting the 'Invincibles' tag. They also won the Copa Del Rey after easing past whatever the tournament threw at him.

However, their run in the Champions League was heavily underwhelming, losing out to AS Roma in the quarterfinals after going into the second leg with a 4-1 lead.

Ahead of the next season, Barcelona have quite a few things to sort out and part of that plan will be clearing the deadwood at the club. Barcelona also need to invest in the transfer window to make sure they have sufficient squad depth going into the 2018-19 season.

Several player who were expected to light up the Camp Nou have proved to be unable to cater to the standards expected at a club like Barcelona.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 players Barcelona should sell this summer.

#3 Aleix Vidal

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
Time to leave?

Aleix Vidal was seen as a replacement to the spectacular Dani Alves when he was signed by Barcelona in the summer of 2015. Vidal got his dream move and everything seemed set to fall in place, except it didn't.

Over the 3 seasons, Vidal has started just 15 games for La Blaugrana in La Liga. He has started 2 Champions League games in total in his time with the Cules.

Sergi Roberto's emergence first took him straight out of the team as Roberto was much better equipped to be a Barcelona player than the 28-year-old. Vidal's ineptitude when it comes to basic wing back skills like tackling and crossing led to him being a regular bench warmer.

Barcelona then signed Nelson Semedo in the summer of 2017 and Aleix Vidal found himself filling in for when the big names needed a day off.

Vidal has wasted enough time at Barcelona and at 28 years of age, it's about time he shipped out of the Camp Nou to play some football because he sure as heck isn't going to get any in Catalonia.

