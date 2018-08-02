3 players Barcelona should sell this summer

Barcelona's head coach, Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona have been known for a while now as a team filled to the brim with superstars. They compete with the best around the world in the Champions League, and face off against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (typically) for the La Liga title, so they need to have their strongest side out nearly all of the time.

This means that depth in all areas of the squad is crucial. Robust depth will enable Barcelona to rotate the squad whenever certain players are tired or injured, so there needs to be back-ups that are just as good as the players they're replacing.

The fact is, Barcelona aren't at that stage yet. They have some deadwood in the squad that needs to be offloaded to free up some space for incoming players. And so, without any further ado, here are three players Barcelona should sell this summer.

#3 Thomas Vermaelen

Thomas Vermaelen

At 32-years-old now, Vermaelen simply isn't getting any younger. He has been used sparingly at Barcelona, and only made a total of 14 appearances in La Liga last season. Moreover, the Belgian's price tag has depreciated heavily - he's now only worth a measly £4.5m. If Barcelona are looking to make any money from Vermaelen, the time to sell is now, before his value decreases any further.

It makes you wonder why Vermaelen's still at the club if he's hardly being used. His wages are bound to be high, as Barcelona had to lure him from Arsenal in 2014 where he was on a six-figure salary, so surely it would be wiser to save that money by shipping him out?

Vermaelen has struggled to integrate into Barcelona's first team since joining from Arsenal. He was sent out on loan to AS Roma for the 2016/2017 season, but failed to make much of an impact, featuring in only nine games. If Vermaelen can't make it into Roma's team, then it's blatantly obvious that he isn't going to even make a dent in the Barcelona squad anytime soon.

Where might Thomas Vermaelen go?

There was heavy interest from Everton in the summer before last season, and Vermaelen was tipped to leave, before Barcelona stepped in and blocked the move at the last minute.

Could there be a chance of him making the move to Merseyside this summer? It's certainly a possibility.

