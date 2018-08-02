Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players Barcelona should sell this summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.51K   //    02 Aug 2018, 19:10 IST

FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde
Barcelona's head coach, Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona have been known for a while now as a team filled to the brim with superstars. They compete with the best around the world in the Champions League, and face off against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid (typically) for the La Liga title, so they need to have their strongest side out nearly all of the time.

This means that depth in all areas of the squad is crucial. Robust depth will enable Barcelona to rotate the squad whenever certain players are tired or injured, so there needs to be back-ups that are just as good as the players they're replacing.

The fact is, Barcelona aren't at that stage yet. They have some deadwood in the squad that needs to be offloaded to free up some space for incoming players. And so, without any further ado, here are three players Barcelona should sell this summer.

#3 Thomas Vermaelen

FC Barcelona Unveil New Signing Thomas Vermaelen
Thomas Vermaelen

At 32-years-old now, Vermaelen simply isn't getting any younger. He has been used sparingly at Barcelona, and only made a total of 14 appearances in La Liga last season. Moreover, the Belgian's price tag has depreciated heavily - he's now only worth a measly £4.5m. If Barcelona are looking to make any money from Vermaelen, the time to sell is now, before his value decreases any further.

It makes you wonder why Vermaelen's still at the club if he's hardly being used. His wages are bound to be high, as Barcelona had to lure him from Arsenal in 2014 where he was on a six-figure salary, so surely it would be wiser to save that money by shipping him out?

Vermaelen has struggled to integrate into Barcelona's first team since joining from Arsenal. He was sent out on loan to AS Roma for the 2016/2017 season, but failed to make much of an impact, featuring in only nine games. If Vermaelen can't make it into Roma's team, then it's blatantly obvious that he isn't going to even make a dent in the Barcelona squad anytime soon.

Where might Thomas Vermaelen go?

There was heavy interest from Everton in the summer before last season, and Vermaelen was tipped to leave, before Barcelona stepped in and blocked the move at the last minute.

Could there be a chance of him making the move to Merseyside this summer? It's certainly a possibility.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Thomas Vermaelen Andre Gomes Football Top 5/Top 10 Football Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Ben Roberts
ANALYST
3 players Barcelona should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
3 players Barcelona could sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's top five transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
3 players who are likely to leave FC Barcelona this summer
RELATED STORY
Why Arsenal Should Not Take Dembélé Deal Offered by...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Barcelona need to get rid of
RELATED STORY
4 players West Ham United should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest paid Barcelona players in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 players who need to leave their club this summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us